ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com (CSDR), a cross-industry initiative providing researchers with access to clinical trial data from 13 major pharmaceutical companies, including trials that involve multiple sponsors, has significantly increased the number of trials available to more than 3,460.

CSDR offers medical and scientific researchers an unparalleled array of clinical trial data to facilitate collaboration, advance scientific knowledge, and improve outcomes for patients. Through this portal, researchers can request anonymized patient-level data from the list of clinical trials via an independent process managed by the Wellcome Trust.

The available trials span all major disease areas. For example, there are over 360 diabetes and 240 asthma trials listed. Since the initiative was launched, there have been 335 requests from researchers for trial data.

"CSDR is proud to have reached these important milestones toward our goal of promoting scientific research by giving access to detailed, patient-level data. We are increasing the number of trials listed and making it easier to access the data. A further critical step this fall will be the unveiling of an enhanced web portal for researchers," said Scott Martin, chair of the ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com Steering Committee.

About ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com

ClinicalStudyDataRequest.comis the industry leader in global clinical trial data transparency. Its multi-sponsor Request System provides a secure process for researchers to request access to global clinical trial data through a publicly available website. An Independent Review Panel and process overseen by the Wellcome Trust review data requests received from external researchers. Access to clinical trial data provides opportunities to conduct further research that can help advance medical science and improve patient care. This helps ensure the data provided by research participants are used to maximum effect in the creation of knowledge and understanding.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005213/en/

Contacts:

KMR Group

Scott Martin

312.795.0400

smartin@kmrgroup.com