COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- ARCOS® LLC has acquired the utility services division of Parsippany, N.J.-based Macrosoft, including the New Jersey company's Resources on-Demand (RoD) software and its weather and utility news portal named Outagecentral.com.

"Macrosoft's utility division aligns with how we help utilities across North America locate, assign and track crews and resources," says Bruce Duff, chief executive officer of ARCOS. "Our mission is giving any size utility the technology solutions to respond to events, restore service safely and report on the outcome. Macrosoft's utility division adds to the ARCOS solution platform for resource management that enables utilities to manage events large and small that occur daily."

Resources on-Demand customers will continue to receive support and maintenance for their product from ARCOS. Jason Singer, director of Macrosoft's Utility Services Division, will join the ARCOS team as director of resource management services along with those who developed and support the Resources on-Demand product.

"The RoD development and support team are excited to become employees of ARCOS," says Singer. "The combination of Macrosoft's utility services division and ARCOS is well positioned to lead the utility industry in providing state-of-the-art resource management solutions."

Macrosoft's Resources on-Demand software tracks and supports logistics requests during large-scale restoration events. ARCOS will draw from the features and functionality of RoD to aid utility managers who want to more efficiently link crews with the equipment, lodging and other logistics needed for daily work and service restoration in the wake of major events. ARCOS intends to leverage features and functionality from Resources on-Demand and ARCOS Crew Manager® to provide enhanced capabilities to customers.

The Macrosoft product complements the ARCOS Resource Management platform, which provides solutions for: automated resource call outs, crew and mutual assistance management, mobile field damage assessments, routine field inspections and resource tracking. The ARCOS Resource Management platform enables utilities to use one system to manage "blue sky" as well as emergency events requiring internal and external resources.

ARCOS counts more than 130 utilities as customers including America's top 25 largest electric and gas utilities that impact 87 percent of all U.S. electric consumers.

About ARCOS LLC

ARCOS is the North American leader in delivering Resource Management SaaS solutions to the utility industry. ARCOS automates crew assembly and resource management daily and during emergencies, ultimately helping to restore energy faster, yet safely, to communities. The award-winning solution helps utilities save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction. Learn more about ARCOS resource management software at www.arcos-inc.com. ARCOS CallOut® and ARCOS Crew Manager® are registered trademarks of ARCOS LLC.

