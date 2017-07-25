TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- AppSwarm, Corp (OTC PINK: SWRM), a company focused on the acquisition and development of application-based technologies, announced plans to develop a suite of business applications for the small business market.

In addition to our successful and growing gaming division, AppSwarm will also be developing and acquiring mobile application tools and platforms that will assist small to medium size businesses by increasing productivity, and managing their data on a cloud basis.

The Company's Business Application Division plans to provide a suite of mobile applications to assist businesses in the areas of data encryption, cloud storage, content management and delivery, digital payments, automation, and customer loyalty marketing solutions.

Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Inc., stated, "We are very excited to build off our success with our Mobile Gaming Division by expanding into tools and applications to assist small business in increasing productivity by data management and cloud storage. Our recent acquisitions in Ecommerce and the PDF scanner are just a small example of our plans to develop and market tools for small business looking to manage their data and clients through the use of mobile applications. Added to our growing list of quality games in our Mobile Gaming Division, we feel this expansion into Business and related fields will only help add to our future revenues. We also feel these efforts can build value for our current shareholders."

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Corp is a technology development and incubation company focused in accelerating the development of mobile applications and technology, fast-tracking product to market. AppSwarm partners with application developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchase agreements. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AppSwarm

Twitter https://twitter.com/appswarm

DISCLOSURES: "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:



AppSwarm, Inc.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com

www.app-swarm.com



