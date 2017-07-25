SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Cordial, the adaptive messaging platform for the modern marketer, today announced new customer partnerships with La Quinta, Revolve and Shoes of Prey.

The three brands join more than 150 retail, e-commerce, content publishing, and travel and hospitality marketers that have adopted Cordial to power their messaging initiatives over the past 24 months.

The Cordial platform humanizes how brands communicate and build meaningful relationships with their customers. Using real-time behavioral data and machine learning, Cordial personalizes and optimizes every message to deliver authentic and relevant experiences across email and mobile. It also frees marketers of constraints by enabling them to synthesize all forms of data into holistic views of their customers that can be acted upon and scaled via programmatic personalization.

Marketers using the Cordial platform report as much as a 760 percent increase in revenue and a 485 percent increase in engagement.

"We are thrilled to serve La Quinta, Revolve and Shoes of Prey. Each of these brands was searching for a new and more efficient way to reach their customers and the Cordial platform exists to deliver just that," said Cordial CEO, Jeremy Swift. "We created our platform specifically to provide clients with a powerful, flexible and easy to use offering that delivers on the most complex and unique needs of marketers. Cordial software adapts to the marketer rather than forcing the marketer to conform to the constraints of the software."

Swift and Cordial's founding team, David Baker, Adam Gillespie and Chris McGreal are established marketing pioneers with more than 20 years of marketing experience, hailing from some of the earliest and most successful innovative marketing groups, including Acxiom, Agency.com, aQuantive/Razorfish, BlueHornet (which Swift, Gillespie, and McGreal sold to Digital River).

In February, Cordial announced a $6 million raise from Upfront Ventures and chaired eTail's email marketing pre-conference in Palm Springs. In May, Cordial addressed marketers at the Future of Email Conference in Dallas and the Email Insider Summit in Amelia Island.

"It's no surprise that brands that depend on outstanding email and mobile messaging love Cordial," said Upfront Ventures partner Kobie Fuller. "Cordial is the future of messaging -- delivered today. The strong momentum of marketers and resellers adopting the platform underscores the fact that Cordial is the change that marketers need."

About Cordial

Cordial is the adaptive messaging platform for the modern marketer, empowering customers to easily create, scale, and optimize one-to-one personalized experiences across email and mobile. Cordial is funded by Upfront Ventures, led by Kobie Fuller, and High Alpha, with managing partner, Scott Dorsey. For more information about Cordial, visit www.cordial.com.

