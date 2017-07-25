VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (CNSX: LNB) (OTCQB: LXGTF) (the "Company" or "Lexington"), a development-stage medical device company operating within the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has received processing approval from The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") of New York, NY and is now DTC eligible.

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and exchange of the Company's common stock on the OTC marketplace in the United States.

In addition to the OTCQB, shares of Lexington Biosciences also continue to trade on the Canadian Security Exchange (CSE). Find out more at www.lexingtonbiosciences.com.

About Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (OTCQB: LXGTF)

Lexington Biosciences is a medical device company that is developing the HeartSentry, a new non-invasive diagnostic device to measure and monitor cardiovascular health by assessing the function of a person's vascular endothelium -- the vital innermost lining of a person's cardiovascular system. Traditionally, this has only been measured using ultrasound and other complex, difficult to use technologies. The HeartSentry technology core research was created at the University of California Berkeley over a fifteen-year period involving many studies and product iterations resulting in a portfolio of multiple pending and issued patents licensed to the company. The company is in the final stages of releasing the developed product for clinical studies. The aim is to make HeartSentry accurate, quick, and cost effective so it can become the standard of care for cardiologists, general practitioners, and ultimately patients for first line evaluation of a person's cardiovascular health. Lexington is engaged with the US FDA and other regulatory agencies on the required product approvals for the HeartSentry. For more information about the company please visit www.lexingtonbiosciences.com and watch our video.

Eric Willis

President & Director

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

Lexington Biosciences, Inc.

+1 (800) 320-2640

info@lexingtonbiosciences.com

www.lexingtonbiosciences.com



