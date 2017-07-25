SIOUX FALLS, SD -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- GroGenesis, Inc. (OTCQB: GROG) (the "Company"), a global agriculture technology company and producer of AgraBurst PRO™, an organic, non-GMO nano-surfactant for farmers, fertilizer manufacturer and commercial lawn and turf companies, announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Curewel International for the distribution of AgraBurst PRO in the South East Asian countries of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

AgraBurst PRO™ is a proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO agricultural input which improves the ability of the plant (crops, fruit trees, palms, etc.) to efficiently access applied nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, resulting in less fertilizer required, improved water retention in the soil (thereby increasing drought tolerance) and increasing yields and farmer's income. By optimizing the plant's uptake of applied pest and weed controls and fertilizers, food producers and groundskeepers can minimize other input costs, reduce the health risk to workers and, in the case of crops, produce healthy food for consumers. AgraBurst PRO™ is formulated for organic and non-GMO producers and those food growers seeking to convert to non-GMO and organic food production.

Sandeep Majumdar, President of Curewel International, said, "Farmers in developing countries need to have access to AgraBurst PRO. After seeing the field testing results from other countries in South East Asia and South America, we wanted to be instrumental in introducing this environmentally-friendly input that is not only organic, but also generates higher yields for the farmer trying to increase his family's income. The cost to the farmer is insignificant when considering the higher crop production numbers."

Mr. Majumdar added, "With more than twenty five years of experience in building distributor networks through South East Asia, we are confident that we can work with GroGenesis in expanding AgaBurst PRO's reach to a region of the world crying out for an effective non-chemical agricultural input".

Mr. Richard Kamolvathin, President and CEO/CSO of GroGenesis, said "GroGenesis welcomes our newest partner in South East Asia, Curewel International, to our rapidly growing family of sustainable agricultural worldwide partnerships. Mr. Majumdar has extensive experience in building distribution networks for various commercial and consumer products. GroGenesis needs this expertise and experience to access remote markets and develop a multi national distribution network in a cost effective way that fits with our business model. Lower chemical inputs, less environmental impact, higher yields, premium market prices for Non-GMO and organic produce and grains increase farmers' income. These are our mutual goals."

Mr. Kamolvathin concluded, "Farmers can now decide to rehabilitate their soil with a cost-efficient organic input and, at the same time, enjoy greater yields and higher returns on their crops.

"The opportunities to help farmers around the world transition from conventional chemical farming toward Non-GMO and, ultimately organic, are in great need. Global food security will continue to be under stress and green science will continue to see increased demand. We are looking forward to moving towards a definitive agreement with Curewel International once we complete our due diligence process."

About Curewel International Co., Ltd. (www.curewel.co)

Based in Phonom Penh, Cambodia, Curewel International Company is a diversified business conglomerate with operations in Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Construction Work Platforms, Batteries & Inverters, Agriculture, Mining, Fishery, Real Estate and Orthocare products. With branch offices in Cambodia, Vietnam, Mauritius, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, Curewel International has built a reputation of offering innovative products and services to its clients in South East Asia.

About GroGenesis, Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of the US Farm Belt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based GroGenesis, Inc. is an agricultural services enterprise headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota offering food producers a revolutionary, proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO nano-surfactant which enhances soil and crop health and reduces the health risk to farm workers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurst PRO™, is an all-natural, organic, non-GMO agricultural input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, which results in less fertilizer required. The application of AgraBurst PRO™ can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. AgraBurst PRO™ also provides turf maintenance companies servicing homeowners, resorts, parks and golf courses with an organic input to improve the health and appearance of lawns and landscapes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.GroGenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, the development of our products, our limited financial resources, our ability to raise the working capital needed to fund the expansion of our current and future distribution commitments, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors' ability to develop better or less expensive alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2016, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

