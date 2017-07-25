CELEBRATION, FL and NANCY, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- The Florida Hospital Nicholson Center, with Adventist University of Health Sciences, today announces its partnership with the STAN Institute located on the University of Lorraine campus in Nancy, France. Together, they will launch a five-day comprehensive robotic surgery training curriculum for surgeons, OR nurses, physician assistants, and surgical technologists interested in pursuing the knowledge and skills needed to safely perform robotic-assisted surgery. The Basic Robotic Surgical Course, which began at the STAN Institute, is now being adapted by the Florida Hospital Nicholson Center and will focus on the following outcomes:

Understanding of the robotic surgical platforms components, features, setup requirements, and troubleshooting measures

Developing the psychomotor skills required to safely operate the robotic surgical platform

Leveraging surgical case observation to understand how the robotic surgical platform is integrated into the operating room setting and how the platform can be best utilized in clinical practice

Developing clinical efficiency through comprehensive team training

Scott Magnuson, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the Nicholson Center, advised, "The concepts of patient safety and effective surgical training are not lost across borders, which is why international partnerships like this are so crucial to medical innovation. Even with new advancements, there is still a lack of standardized robotic surgery training curricula present worldwide, and we hope to start effectively addressing that issue through this course."

The program experience at the Florida Hospital Nicholson Center includes:

Online robotic platform training

Familiarization of the robotic surgical platform components and their applications in the operating room

Robotic surgical observation

Multi-disciplinary team training

Development of core robotic psychomotor skills through the use of simulation and the application of overall robotic surgical skills in a laboratory environment

The course also includes developing efficiencies within the healthcare team, extensive evaluation of skills, and a comprehensive follow-up evaluation after the course to ensure surgeons have received optimal training. The training curriculum is available for individual practitioners and medical teams interested in safely transitioning learning into practice and developing competency with robotic surgical skills.

Jean-Pierre Henry, chairman of the STAN Institute and Mirage 2000 fighter navigator, points out that "this program is the perfect combination of technical skills development and medical team resource management, coming from both University of Lorraine and the French Air Force. We are proud to share it with our friendly partners from the Nicholson Center."

The five-day course is scheduled for the following dates in 2017 at the Florida Hospital Nicholson Center:

September 11-15

October 9-13

November 13-17

To sign up for the Basic Robotic Surgical Course or for more information, please visit: https://www.nicholsoncenter.com/basic-robotic-surgical-course

