OKEMOS, MI--(Marketwired - July 25, 2017) - The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is pleased to announce 19 students from across Michigan were awarded scholarships from The Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation, the association's nonprofit organization founded by Tim DeWitt in 1995.

To date, the 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $319,000 in financial aid to 589 students some of whom are pursuing an education in the recreational vehicle or campground, manufactured and modular housing or the self-storage industries.

Students awarded the scholarships will be attending colleges across the state -- from Alma University to the University of Michigan to University of Detroit Mercy. The college scholarships were valued between $500 and $1,250.

"Many members of MARVAC are family-owned and operated businesses and, as such, can appreciate the financial challenges of college," said Bill Sheffer, executive director of MARVAC. "That is why our members are thrilled to assist these young adults pursuing a college degree."

One Lansing Michigan scholarship recipient, Douglas Brantley, is very grateful for the association's assistance with his college education. Brantley, currently enrolled at Lansing Community College, expects to transfer to Michigan State University in the fall to study environmental science.

"It's definitely a help to me and my family," Brantley said. "I have always enjoyed being outside, exploring and camping. The scholarship will allow me to pursue a career that allows me to continue to do that."

MARVAC will begin accepting applications for the 2018/2019 scholarship in the fall. For more information on how to apply for a 2018/2019 Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation scholarship, call Kristen Keller at All Season Communications at 586.752.638.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.michiganrvandcampgrounds.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

Contact: Gretchen A. Monette

Agency: All Seasons Communications

Email: gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

Phone: 586.752.6381