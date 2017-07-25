The project is the first phase of the 2.8 MW Pirallahi PV power plant and part of the Government's 2014-2020 energy strategy which aims to deploy over 600 MW of solar by 2020.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the commissioning ceremony of a 1.1 MW PV plant in the Pirallahi Island, near Baku, eastern Azerbaijan.

The plant is the first section of the 2.8 MW Pirallahi Solar Power Plant, which is part of the 2014-2020 government strategy for the development of solar and renewables.

According to a document published by the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program (CAREC) in July 2016, the strategy, which ...

