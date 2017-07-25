APRN Stock Surges 14%At one point this year, Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) was a promising tech IPO...then it wasn't. The meal delivery startup went public in late June, under a cloud of bad news, so it was no surprise that Blue Apron stock fell as much as 36% from its opening bid.But investors are now bullish on the company. In an extraordinary fit of amnesia, the market reversed course on APRN stock and drove the price up 14%.And in one trading session, too!For those who may not be familiar with Blue Apron, it aims to disrupt restaurants and grocery stores by delivering something called "meal kits."These meal kits carry ingredients.

