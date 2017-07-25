Orchestrator's drag drop visual programming tool allows both coders and non-coders to quickly build innovative IoT services on AWS

AWS Summit Chicago 2017 -- Accelerite, a provider of software for digital transformation infrastructure, today announced the availability of its IoT visual design tool, Concert IoT Orchestrator: Starter Edition, on AWS Marketplace.

To simplify and speed development of enterprise-grade IoT applications, coders, non-coders, or anyone with a basic understanding of web service APIs now can drag and drop components to build applications that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for virtually any IoT use case from smart cities and Industry 4.0 manufacturing to smart consumer devices.

"As one of the first IoT application development platforms on AWS Marketplace, Accelerite's Concert IoT Orchestrator adds tremendous value to the selection for IoT services," said Barry Russell, General Manager of Global Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services. "Accelerite's Concert IoT Orchestrator is the latest addition to the growing list of services critical to IoT application development offered on AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to try a variety of solutions without upfront investment and find the best product for their needs."

Customers are already experiencing the value Concert IoT Orchestrator provides. "While many of our customers are in the quarrying and mining space, each has its own preferences in terms of responding to machine-generated IoT alerts. With Accelerite's Concert IoT Orchestrator, we now have the ability to visually create IoT service flows without the need for software developers. This is a great advantage for us as a hardware-oriented firm," said Larry McGoldrick, CEO of JMG Systems, specialists in the design, manufacture and support of electrical control panels, displays, remote controls and wiring systems for engine-based machines.

The Accelerite Concert IoT Orchestrator Starter Edition Highlights:

Rapidly develop new IoT services. Visual drag and drop logic composition makes the developer experience more efficient, enabling faster and more cost-effective IoT application delivery. Seamless integration with the customer's enterprise CRM or ERP systems extends the capabilities of the IoT applications.

Software developers and non-coders with a basic proficiency in web service APIs can create IoT solutions to meet operational goals, reducing the burden on IT. The ability to visually compose logic flows by selecting components from a ready-made library extends the pool of people who can create services -- shifting the focus to innovation, not the technical ability to code. Enhance AWS cloud services. Ready-to-use components available on AWS Marketplace include: IoT message brokering with Amazon Kinesis Messaging channels: Email, SMS and mobile notification services IoT persistent data: Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) Proprietary and third-party enterprise system integration Availability. The Concert IoT Orchestrator Starter Edition's free version is available on AWS Marketplace now at Concert IoT Orchestrator for AWS Marketplace. Additional information is available at Concert IoT Orchestrator Product Information

Ready-to-use components available on AWS Marketplace include:

"Concert IoT Orchestrator Starter Edition on AWS Marketplace presents an easy to install application development accelerator for those seeking to leverage AWS services. In addition to Orchestrator, Accelerite's other Concert IoT portfolio offerings on AWS will include 'low code' accelerators for modeling device data schemas, user roles and developing insight from sensor data. Going beyond the rapid creation of IoT services, Concert IoT offers a complete ecosystem management and monetization solution for organizations that wish to expose their services and data to interested developers and partners," said Dean Hamilton, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Accelerite's IoT Business Unit.

Accelerite is a Silicon Valley based company delivering secure business-critical infrastructure software for Global 1000 enterprises. Accelerite's product suite includes hybrid cloud infrastructure, endpoint security, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things. To learn more, visit Accelerite.

