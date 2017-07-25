mixi, Inc. (TOKYO:2121) today announced the update of Family Album Mitene ("Mitene" below), an award winning family album app to support English for in-app language. Mitene is currently available in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store in over 150 countries.

Mitene is an app for sharing family photos and videos in real-time. This app allows parents to share media exclusively with grandparents and other family members. Parents can upload unlimited photos and videos of their children's everyday life and special events with ease, encouraging fun communication between family members. At present, Mitene is shared and enjoyed by over 1.5 million users, with over 35 million photos and videos shared every month (as of June 2017).

Mitene is available in over 150 countries worldwide in Japanese. To meet the needs of people everywhere who takes photos and videos of their child in daily basis, an English version of the app has been created so families across the world can enjoy the communication with family members, partners and grandparents by sharing photos and videos of their children.

By fostering family communication through photo and video sharing, Mitene helps to brings families one step closer together every day.

Users can access the English version of Mitene simply by switching their smartphone language setting to English. The app will then switch languages automatically, with no other special changes needed.

Mitene Features

FREE UNLIMITED STORAGE

Upload unlimited photos and videos of your children at high speeds for free

FAMILY-ONLY COMMUNICATION FOR ALL GENERATIONS

All the contents are accessible from the app or web browser but only the people you invite can access

AUTOMATICALLY ORGANIZED ALBUM

The pictures and videos you upload are organized automatically by month to show how your children have grown

FREE AUTO-PRODUCED 1S MOVIES

If you upload 20 or more videos, Mitene creates a new video with one-second clips from each one

PHOTOBOOK EVERY MONTH

Using the media you upload, Mitene creates organized photobooks once a month

For more information, please visit below.

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/jia-zuarubamu-mitene-zi-gongno/id935672069?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.mitene

Website: https://mitene.us/en

mixi, Inc. http://mixi.co.jp/en/overview/ ]

mixi, Inc. aims to create new environments by providing communication-based services. With the start of Find Job! in 1997 when the company was founded, the social networking service mixi, and the slingshot action RPG Monster Strike (managed by the company's entertainment arm, XFLAG™ Studio), mixi, Inc. is constantly providing new experiences for its users while aiming to build new markets.

