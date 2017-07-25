One Integrated Suite for Sales, Marketing, Customer Support, Accounting, HR, Productivity, Collaboration, and Business Intelligence Applications

Zoho today introduced Zoho One, an all-in-one suite of applications to run an entire business-across every function and organisational group. Zoho One includes more than 35 integrated web applications and an equal number of mobile apps-under a single sign-on and with centralised administration and provisioning-making it a true operating system for a business. Zoho One is available in the UK for £1 a day, per employee.

"Every few years a company does something that forever changes the course of the industry and resets customer expectations. Zoho One is that next thing. It puts all the software you need to run a business online, and turns it into an accessible business utility," said Chief Strategy Officer at Zoho, Vijay Sundaram. "This comes as a welcome change for a market littered with vendors with bloated business models offering individual, overpriced applications. Zoho One changes the game by offering an all-you-can-eat application suite at an unheard-of price."

A Revolutionary All-In-One Suite

With Zoho One, a company has all the applications it needs to acquire and serve its customers (marketing, sales, and support apps); run its operations (finance, recruiting, and related HR apps); and provide all the tools for its employees to work collaboratively and get their work done (office suite, mail, personal productivity, and collaboration apps). They can even build custom apps for unique business needs and put them under the same umbrella-the single operating system for the entire business.

With over 35 applications, complementary mobile and native apps along with several browser extensions and extras, Zoho One offers the broadest suite of business applications in the market along with an administrative control panel for centralised administration and provisioning.

Unmatched Integration

Zoho One offers hundreds of integration points across its applications. These integrations connect sales, marketing, customer support, accounting, human resources, and other activities, while also fostering communication and collaboration amongst colleagues, customers, and vendors. Contextual integrations bring in relevant information from other apps to improve the effectiveness of any app. The idea is to provide the best information for quick and superior decisions. Zoho One applications also integrate with hundreds of leading third-party software applications, thereby preserving customer choice and flexibility.

The traditional approach to integration involves large budgets and armies of expensive IT consultants to integrate application silos from multiple vendors, making powerful software the privilege of large companies with deep pockets. Zoho One brings this power to every business, without the complexity and price tag of the past.

"A company our size cannot afford to hire consultants and software engineers to customize stuff and make sure all our software just works together. Zoho One has all the applications integrated right out of the box. They just took that cost and headache away from the customer," said Neil Martin, Sales Manager at SMUK Solutions based in Lancashire UK, a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor living systems.

Centralized Administrative Control

Zoho One offers one secure account and single sign-on access to the entire suite. A single Admin Panel enables and controls access, greatly simplifying provisioning, access, and audit. Users are provisioned, groups created and shared across apps, applications enabled or disabled-all from a single place. Policies may be defined company-wide, like enforcing two-factor authentication for all employees to ensure secure access. Control can be centrally enforced or delegated through service admins for individual departments and groups.

Disruptive Pricing Model

Zoho One dispenses with traditional vendor pricing strategies-like upgrades, add-ons, multi-year contracts, and usage restrictions-designed to chain the customer to the vendor and make real pricing opaque. Zoho One includes enterprise-level editions of all the Zoho business applications, along with mobile, native apps, and extensions. All on one simple invoice for the entire organisation with no multi-year contractual requirements.

"With Zoho One customers are not just licensing apps they need to run their business. They are licensing peace of mind. With the complexity of running multiple applications taken out of their way, customers can focus on their core business," added Sundaram.

Pricing Availability

Zoho One is priced at £30 per employee per month. Businesses must purchase a license for every employee in their organisation to get this pricing. Zoho One is available immediately, worldwide, in multiple languages. Users can sign up for a 30 day trial version of Zoho One at http://www.zoho.com/one. All the applications included in the suite are listed at http://www.zoho.com/one.

Additional Resources

Zoho One Website: http://www.zoho.com/one

Zoho News Releases: http://blogs.com/zoho

Zoho Videos: http://www.youtube.com/zoho

Zoho on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/zoho

Zoho on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/zoho

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business-a single platform with all the applications needed to run a business entirely from the cloud. Businesses can acquire and manage customers using Zoho's marketing, sales and customer support applications like Campaigns, CRM and Desk; empower employees to create, store and distribute content on the cloud with Zoho's productivity and collaboration applications like Office, Mail and Docs. Businesses can run their own operations on Zoho's finance and HR applications like Books, People, and Recruit.

More than 30 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses-including Zoho itself. Each business can choose to run the entire Zoho suite or just a single application. Zoho applications are available directly through zoho.com, or through an ecosystem of hundreds of worldwide Zoho partners.

Zoho is a division of Zoho Corp., a privately held and consistently profitable company with more than 5,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, and offices in Austin, Texas; London, U.K.; Yokohama, Japan; and Beijing, China. For more information, please visit https://www.zoho.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005516/en/

Contacts:

UK Press contact:

Finn Partners

Khizar Mohammed or Claire Ayles, +44 (0)3217 7060

zohouk@finnpartners.com