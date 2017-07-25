Fulfilling the Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN) Standard conveys commitment to Huelquen Farm's social, environmental and community responsibility.

Dole Food Company announced today that the Huelquen Farm has been successfully audited to the Sustainable Agriculture Network Standard and is now Rainforest Alliance Certified™.

Huelquen Farm, located in Paine, Chile, grows 100 hectares of grapes under the Dole label as well as private labels. Huelquen Farm mixes traditional varieties like Crimson Seedless, Flame Seedless, Thompson Seedless and Red Globe with new varieties of Great Green, Moon Balls and Timco.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization with over 30 years' experience in the development and promotion of sustainable standards for agriculture. The standard is aimed to conserve biodiversity, natural resources and promote the well-being of workers, their families and their communities.

"This certification that affirms how our farming practices and farm management have evolved is a great achievement for us," said Mr. Francisco Chacon, President of Dole Diversified. "We want to do our part as a good farmer and employer to make the world a better place. That commitment resonates with our workers and our consumers, and is also important for our partner retail customers."

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About Dole Chile

Dole began its Chilean operations in 1982, and is the largest exporter of Chilean fruit. The Company exports deciduous fruits, which include grapes, apples, pears, blueberries, Cherries, stone fruit (e.g., peaches and plums) and kiwifruit from approximately 1,800 owned acres, 2,600 leased acres and 14,000 contracted acres in Chile, 2,000 contracted acres in Argentina, and 1,800 contracted acres in Peru.

About the Rainforest Alliance

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization, and growing network of people who are inspired and committed to working together to achieve our mission of conserving biodiversity and ensuring sustainable livelihoods. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2017, the Rainforest Alliance aims to rebalance the planet through creative, pragmatic collaboration with farmers, foresters, businesses and consumers, building strong forests and healthy communities around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rainforest-alliance.org.

