Introduces New "Millisecond Marketing" Standard for Personalized Messaging, Plus New-Branded Website to Guide Adaptive Marketers

Alterian announces a solution for marketers struggling to adapt to customer's unpredictable behavior Chameleon™, the Adaptive Customer Experience™ Platform that helps turn digital marketers into successful Adaptive Marketers™.

Chameleon offers millisecond marketing capabilities that let marketers automatically adapt to customer behavior and naturally improve every single interaction no matter when and where it occurs.

Read more about Millisecond Marketing on Alterian's new website, which lays out Adaptive Marketing challenges, solutions and rewards with detailed overview, insights, examples and success stories.

"Chameleon's millisecond marketing capabilities let adaptive marketers personalize messaging in the moment using fast and slow data to maintain relevancy across their ecosystem," said Bob Hale, Alterian CEO. "How fast? These are dynamic omnichannel campaigns that leverage real-time rules to dynamically personalize messaging in less than 100 milliseconds, staying fully targeted on the latest state of each customer relationship on any channel. With Chameleon, we are setting a new standard for personalized messaging."

Chameleon: How It Works

Chameleon is a single, unified platform that always keeps marketers one step ahead of their customers sending consistently relevant messages that maximize the lifetime value of each individual relationship.

1. Insights

Access and manage the full extent of each customer relationship in a matter of seconds.

2. Campaign Manager

Orchestrate a consistently relevant Adaptive Customer Experience in full context.

3. Dynamic Decision Engine

Adapt to customer behavior in real-time with in-the-moment personalization on any channel.

Millisecond Marketing: Real-Time Adaptive Capabilities

Chameleon's millisecond marketing capabilities enable Adaptive Marketers to personalize messaging as each interaction is happening using fast (in-the-moment) data and slow (historical) data to maintain relevancy across their ecosystem.

1. Real-Time Adaptive Campaigns

Dynamic omnichannel campaigns that leverage real-time rules for personalizing messaging in the moment in less than 100 milliseconds and maintaining relevancy based on the full and latest state of each customer relationship.

2. Real-Time Adaptive Data Mobilization

Making slow data fast by mobilizing information in less than 100 milliseconds before, during, and after each interaction using real-time adaptive API connectors for personalization.

3. Real-Time Adaptive Identity Management

Maintaining personalized and consistently relevant messaging throughout the entire ecosystem by recognizing a customer in less than 100 milliseconds across sessions, channels, and known devices without requiring re-authentication.

"We've designed Chameleon to be rich in the features that matter most to today's marketer," continued Hale, "from in-the-moment personalized messaging, to managing and controlling all customer data, to doing more with less with one tool. It's a matter of when, not if, traditional marketers need to evolve into Adaptive Marketers. Chameleon offers the fastest, most effective route to get there."

Get the full story here on how to become an Adaptive Marketer by leveraging Alterian's Chameleon for millisecond marketing and the ability to automatically adapt to fast-changing customer behavior anywhere from one unified platform.

About Alterian

With over 20 years of experience, Alterian helps marketers around the world adapt to the unpredictable behavior of their customers so they can always send the right message no matter where and when an interaction occurs. Innovative brands use Alterian's platform to create an Adaptive Customer Experience that automatically adapts to the unpredictable behavior of their customers and naturally improves every single time a brand interaction occurs on any touchpoint.

Visit alterian.com to see how Adaptive Marketers™ are solving their unique challenges by always being one step ahead and maximizing every opportunity to increase the lifetime value of each customer one relationship at a time. Alterian is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Bristol, UK and Sydney, Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005878/en/

Contacts:

Alterian

Jim McNulty, 508-481-2024

jmcnulty@alterian.com