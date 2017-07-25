

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company, majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, reported positive interim results from DAWNING. The study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee noted significant and clinically-relevant differences between treatment arms in favour of dolutegravir and recommended that the boosted lopinavir treatment arm be discontinued.



John Pottage, Jr, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, ViiV Healthcare, said: 'The initial results from DAWNING are important because they not only provide information that may help guide second-line treatment decisions in resource-limited settings, but also reaffirm the position of dolutegravir at the core of HIV care. We are working with investigators to ensure that dolutegravir can be provided to patients in the control arm and are looking forward to sharing the 48-week results, as soon as they will be available.'



