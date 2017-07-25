The "Portable Navigation Device Market Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Portable Navigation Device (PND) market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. A portable navigation device uses the signal from navigation satellites of GPS system to provide position related information. It is mostly used in vehicles, especially for road navigation. Ease of finding new routes, pre-programming of all destinations coupled with growing people's interest in traveling to new places are some of the advantages contributing to the market growth.
Continuous technological advancement has also led to the emergence of new players in the market and thereby spurring up the demand for these systems. However, increasing usage of GPS-enabled mobile phone users is a major challenge to portable navigation device market growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation
By Type
- In-Car
- Hand-Held
- Others
By Application
- Ground-based
- Air-borne
- Water-borne
By Industry Vertical
- Travel and Transport
- Healthcare
- Defense
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Portable Navigation Device Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)
6. Portable Navigation Device Market Forecast by Application (US$ Billion)
7. Portable Navigation Device Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ Billion)
8. Portable Navigation Device Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Garmin
- TomTom
- MiO Technology
- Magellan
- Navman
- Texas Instruments
- Marvell
- NXP Semiconductors
- Rand McNally
