The "Portable Navigation Device Market Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Portable Navigation Device (PND) market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. A portable navigation device uses the signal from navigation satellites of GPS system to provide position related information. It is mostly used in vehicles, especially for road navigation. Ease of finding new routes, pre-programming of all destinations coupled with growing people's interest in traveling to new places are some of the advantages contributing to the market growth.

Continuous technological advancement has also led to the emergence of new players in the market and thereby spurring up the demand for these systems. However, increasing usage of GPS-enabled mobile phone users is a major challenge to portable navigation device market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Type

In-Car

Hand-Held

Others





By Application

Ground-based

Air-borne

Water-borne





By Industry Vertical

Travel and Transport

Healthcare

Defense

Others





Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Portable Navigation Device Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)

6. Portable Navigation Device Market Forecast by Application (US$ Billion)

7. Portable Navigation Device Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ Billion)

8. Portable Navigation Device Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Garmin

TomTom

MiO Technology

Magellan

Navman

Texas Instruments

Marvell

NXP Semiconductors

Rand McNally





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4k45zg/portable.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005890/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Car Electronics and GPS