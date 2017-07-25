Global Graphene Market Growth at CAGR of 39.22%, 2017-2021 - Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Strategy Adopted by Players

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Graphene Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global graphene market to grow at a CAGR of 39.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Graphene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of graphene products.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of graphene for power storage. Currently, supercapacitors are used in conjunction with batteries to give an instant boost in energy for applications like electric cranes that require extra torque to lift heavy loads. Supercapacitors are quick to charge but lack energy storage.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Multifunctional properties of graphene. Batteries infused with graphene increases energy density by 10-fold, enhancing performance and enabling smartphones to last longer without recharging. If used in electric cars, they can challenge gasoline vehicles in terms of mileage range.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High production cost. Industrial manufacturing of graphene involves complex processes and high cost of production, resulting in expensive products.



Key vendors



Advanced Graphene Products

Graphene Platform

Graphenea

Group NanoXplore

Haydale

Other prominent vendors



Applied Graphene Materials

Directa Plus

Grafoid

Graphene 3D Lab

Thomas Swan

Vorbeck Materials



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45xtr7/global_graphene





