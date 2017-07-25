Global Graphene Market Growth at CAGR of 39.22%, 2017-2021 - Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Strategy Adopted by Players

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Graphene Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global graphene market to grow at a CAGR of 39.22% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Graphene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of graphene products.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of graphene for power storage. Currently, supercapacitors are used in conjunction with batteries to give an instant boost in energy for applications like electric cranes that require extra torque to lift heavy loads. Supercapacitors are quick to charge but lack energy storage.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Multifunctional properties of graphene. Batteries infused with graphene increases energy density by 10-fold, enhancing performance and enabling smartphones to last longer without recharging. If used in electric cars, they can challenge gasoline vehicles in terms of mileage range.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High production cost. Industrial manufacturing of graphene involves complex processes and high cost of production, resulting in expensive products.
