Automotive Virtual Assistant Market Report 2017-2027

Forecasts by Technology (Text to Speech, Gesture Recognition, Speech Recognition), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Operation Type (Real Time, Location Base, Cognitive), by Application (Navigation Control, Entertainment, Online Shopping, Others)

The latest market intelligence report from Visiongain provides a comprehensive study of the global Automotive Virtual Assistant market which Visiongain assesses at $354m in 2017.

An Automotive Virtual Assistant is a human machine interaction tool and a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that acts as a primary interface between the driver and automotive signalling. Today, most vehicle accidents occur because of the driver being distracted whilst driving. Picking up calls during driving, texting or searching for petrol stations while driving distract the driver and it leads to accidents, especially during night time driving. However, if there is an automotive virtual assistant system enabled in the car or vehicle, it would help avoid fatal accidents.

Therefore, Automotive Virtual Assistant tools like Nuance Dragon-Drive, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Cortana, and IBM Watson are increasingly being deployed in vehicles. With these tools or solutions, the companies effectively and efficiently respond to the driver's real time needs. Now in the present and near future these technologies will be in very great demand. Hence, most companies are deploying human machine interactive technologies, i.e. Automotive Virtual Assistants, which includes speech recognition, and text to speech conversion amongst others.

Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level automotive virtual assistant markets from 2017-2027.

