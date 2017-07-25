LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) www.xrailentertainment.com, owner of the X Wine Railroad, X Train, and Club X Train membership businesses, CEO Michael Barron announced today that the company has entered into an agreement with GHS Investments LLC for a $10 million Stock Purchase Agreement for use by the Company to service the fee agreements with the railroads on its planned Los Angeles to Las Vegas passenger rail train, called "The X Train."

Michael Barron stated, "This financing vehicle is especially friendly to shareholders as the company is afforded the ability to draw down on the line of credit as funds are needed, which should limit the dilutive effects of a large offering at a fixed stock price. The credit line is designed to pay haulage fees and per mile charges associated with the execution of agreement to operate the service between the two cities."

X Rail Entertainment, Inc. is in the rail service business and operates specialty passenger trains from metropolitan areas in the US to vineyards and resort gaming/casino destinations. XREE is a licensed IATAN travel agency, http://ClubXTrain.com, which books excursion rail travel for passengers. www.xrailentertainment.com or http://www.vegasxtrain.com.

