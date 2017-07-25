Global Wafer Dicing Saws Market 2017-2021 - Growth of AI is Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wafer Dicing Saws Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global wafer dicing saws market to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Wafer Dicing Saws Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for IoT. IoT is an ecosystem wherein many devices are connected to the Internet. These devices include mobile phones, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices. The business possibilities are numerous with the advent of IoT. These devices are assigned an IP address; they can collect and receive data, eliminating the need for any manual operation of the device.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growth of AI. AI is a technology that allows machines to perform tasks that require human intelligence. Machines that use AI mainly include computer systems. In 2016, many industry participants such as Amazon, Baidu, Google Facebook, IBM, NVIDIA, Tesla Motors, and Microsoft made investments in the field of AI. As of 2017, Google has acquired 16 startups related to AI. In 2017, Facebook announced plans to develop the best AI lab in the world. The company has already developed a personal assistant, dubbed M, which is powered by AI. In 2016, Google announced an investment of $4.5 million over three years to the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms, Canada to facilitate research on AI.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatile nature of the semiconductor industry. The demand for wafer dicing saws depends on the overall demand for semiconductors. The current and anticipated demand for the semiconductor industry and products that use semiconductors is highly volatile due to a number of reasons. Products that use semiconductor include mobile devices, computers, consumer electronics, automotive goods, and telecommunication equipment. The fluctuating demand for these goods will impact the overall semiconductor market, thereby impacting the semiconductor equipment market. Significant market downturns can adversely affect such extended businesses.

Key vendors



DISCO Corporation

TOKYO SEIMITSU

SEIMITSU Advanced Dicing Technology

Dynatex International

Loadpoint

Micross Components

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Five forces analysis



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Market segmentation by packaging technology



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



