Ophthalmic Drugs Market to Reach US$34.3 Billion by 2025: Players Entering Into Co-development Agreements to Enhance Product Portfolio

ALBANY, New York, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the key players operating in the global ophthalmic drugs market are ALLERGAN, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novartis, of them, is a leading player, which held a share of 12% in the market in 2012.

Noticeable trends in the global ophthalmic drugs market are keen players entering into co-development agreements to formulate novel biological agents having lesser treatment durations, emerging market players focusing on unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, and generic manufacturers bolstering their distribution networks of affordable drugs in rural areas of developing regions, having maximum visually challenged people.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global ophthalmic drugs market will likely attain a value of US$34.3 bn by 2025 from US$24.4 bn in 2016 by registering a tepid CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse Market Research Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ophthalmic-drugs-market.html

Higher Uptake of Advanced Products Makes North America Foremost Region

Depending upon disease indication, the global ophthalmic drugs market can be divided into retinal disorders, dry eye, glaucoma, infection/inflammation, uveitis, allergy, etc. Of them, the retinal disorders segment which can be further segmented into wet age-related macular degeneration, dry age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, etc., accounts for maximum market share because of a burgeoning patient population requiring long-term treatment, rising instances of diabetic retinopathy as co-morbidity in diabetic patients, new drugs curing irreversible eye disorders, and proper reimbursement policies in developed countries for ophthalmic drug treatment.

Based on geography, the key segments of the global ophthalmic drugs market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America, among them, at present is the leading region on account of higher uptake of advanced novel products and techniques, and high cost of therapies among all regions. The market in North America is slated to become worth US$13.80 bn by 2025.

Fill the form for an exclusive sample of this report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1769

Increased Investments in Research to Develop More Effective Products, Drives Market

At the forefront of driving growth in the global ophthalmic drugs market is obviously the rising instances of eye diseases and consequent visual impairment. Elaborates the lead analyst of the TMR report, "Ophthalmic drugs is an expanding market because of the increasing prevalence of intraocular eye disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, etc. This is mainly seen in the elderly. Further, there is a rising incidence of eye diseases globally such as dry eye, conjunctivitis, uveitis, and others, and the number of people afflicted with eye diseases is predicted to grow exponentially in the next couple of years. Sensing an opportunity in this, major market players across the globe are upping investments in research to innovate on treatment methods and improve the drug's action mechanism with novel biological agents."

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Ophthalmic Drugs Market (Disease Indication - Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Infection/Inflammation, Retinal Disorders (Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration, Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration, and Diabetic Retinopathy), Allergy, and Uveitis; Therapeutic Class - Anti-inflammatory Drugs (Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs and Steroids), Anti-infective Drugs (Anti-fungal Drugs and Anti-bacterial Drugs), Anti-glaucoma Drugs (Alpha Agonist, Beta Blockers, Prostaglandin Analogs, and Combined Medication), Anti-allergy Drugs, and Anti-VEGF Agents; Product Type - Prescription Drugs and Over-the-Counter Drugs; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Independent Pharmacies and Drug Stores) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Browse Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/ophthalmic-drugs-market.htm

The report segments the global ophthalmic drugs market as follows:

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Disease Indication

Dry Eye

Glaucoma

Infection/Inflammation

Retinal Disorders

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Others

Allergy

Uveitis

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Class

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Steroids

Anti-infective Drugs

Anti-fungal Drugs

Anti-bacterial Drugs

Others

Anti-glaucoma Drugs

Alpha Agonist

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandin Analogs

Combined Medication

Others

Anti-allergy Drugs

Anti-VEGF Agents

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Product Type

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Research Report:

Ophthalmic Lasers Market (Product - Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Nd:YAG Lasers, Argon Lasers, and SLT Lasers; Application - Glaucoma, Cataract, Refractive Error Corrections, Diabetic Retinopathy, and AMD; End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Ophthalmic Clinics) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ophthalmic-lasers-market.html

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market (Product - A-Scan, B-Scan, Pachymeter, Combined Scan, and Ultrasound Bio Microscope (UBM); End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Eye Research Institutes, and Ophthalmic Clinics; Modality - Standalone and Portable) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ophthalmic-ultrasound-systems-market.html

Ophthalmic Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ophthalmic-devices-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com

http://www.theglobalhealthnews.com/