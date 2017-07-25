LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Healthtalk Live, Inc. (OTCQB: HLTK), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp-infused food and beverage products, today announces that Sunshine Specialties has signed a brokerage deal to represent Humbly Hemp products. Sunshine has a wide area of established Natural Food Product retail clients in Southern California and Arizona who would easily identify with the Humbly Hemp product line.

The philosophy of Sunshine Specialties is to focus on quality manufacturers who have the potential for growth and also adhere to a marketing policy that emphasizes creative and innovative ideas. Sunshine Specialties has many well known retail clients that they service such as Whole Foods, Clark's Nutrition and Natural Foods Markets and Sprouts Farmers Market to just name a few.

"Michael Iannotti, and all of their sales personnel have extensive backgrounds in the Natural Products Industry," says Daniel Crawford CEO. "Sunshine Specialties has developed a respect and rapport with manufacturers, distributors, and customers. Their history of success with small innovative companies such as Humbly Hemp and well known established natural food brands speaks for itself. With Sunshine Specialties representing our product line, we know our products will get product placement and retail support in Natural Food specialty retailers' shelves.

About Sunshine Specialties:

Here at Sunshine Specialties, we embrace natural living with the products we represent and the customers we serve.

Our unique, hands-on approach allows us to select the purest and cleanest products on the market, offering a healthy and all-natural way of life. We only sell products we wholeheartedly believe in and use ourselves.

Sunshine Specialties offers premium service by maintaining a symbiotic relationship between manufacturers and retail clients is our number one priority. Our dedication to clients, exemplary service, and commitment to promoting a whole and healthy life is unparalleled service at the highest level.

About Humbly Hemp Bars:

Humbly Hemp snack bars are straightforward, delicious, and jam-packed with the best ingredients on earth. Each bar is kosher, vegan, soy free, dairy free, gluten free, and free of all top 11 allergens. All of our bars start with a base of Gluten Free Rolled Oats, Hemp seeds, and Plant Protein. We offer three flavors Cinnamon Date, Berry Vanilla, and Cocoa + Sea Salt.

Order from Humbly Hemp on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_dp_s_web_0?ie=UTF8&search-alias=aps&field-keywords=Humbly+Hemp

About Healthtalk Live, Inc.:

Healthtalk Live Inc., a Santa Monica California based consumer and media company specializing in brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products.

Humbly Hemp is a product line of delicious hemp based products. The snack line will feature hemp and CBD based foods that will delight the palette of consumers and thrill retailers with America's fastest growing food category. A new CBD hemp based water line will be soon introduced sourced from an exclusive spring that is high in alkalinity and pure as the driven snow from where it came.

Interested investors, our stock symbol is HLTK.

Corporate Website:

Order product online and join our email list

To stay informed with up-to-the-minute details on the upcoming launch and local happenings, friends and fans of the hemp-friendly company can sign up for the Humbly Hemp Founders Club by visiting the official website:

http://www.HumblyHemp.com

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/humblyhemp/?fref=ts

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HumblyHemp?lang=en

Visit us on Investors Hangout: http://investorshangout.com/HealthTalk-Live-Inc-HLTK-91651/

Investors Hangout is the only authorized Investors blog page for Health Talk Live, Inc.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3157964



For Humbly Hemp Distribution Contact:



Daniel Crawford

(424) 259-3521

Daniel.Crawford@HumblyHemp.Com



