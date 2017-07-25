The International School of Engineering (INSOFE): INSOFE and Soothsayer Analytics Announce an Advanced 6-Month Big Data Analytics Certificate Program for US Citizens

India's Longest Running, Classroom-Based Big Data Analytics Certification Program, with Special Emphasis on AI and Data Science, Commences on September 23, 2017 and September 30, 2017 for American Students

DUBLIN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / The International School of Engineering (INSOFE), a globally-recognized Data Science institute established to cultivate quantitative and Machine Learning skills, in tandem with Soothsayer Analytics, a US-based Data Science & Artificial Intelligence firm, are pleased to announce an upcoming 6-month Big Data Analytics training program along with career services and corporate induction that synthesizes world-class education with real-world experience and help students build exceptional careers in Data Science.

This program is augmented with features that specifically help American students transform to data scientists quickly and economically.

The program will provide students with industry leading skills in arguably the most in-demand field of Data Science. INSOFE's intensely research-driven and innovative instruction takes place in a collaborative environment that emphasizes personal interaction with faculty and peers, real world experience, and the ability to work with cutting-edge technology. Students will also interact with industry leaders and participate in novel research through our specialized internship program. Classes will take place in Hyderabad & Bengaluru, India starting on September 23, 2017.

INSOFE has trained and certified over 1,300 students and professionals since its inception in 2011.

To learn more about the program, visit: http://www.soothsayeranalytics.com/education.

As a spokesperson for the Data Science Training institute noted, they are inviting people interested in Data Science & Big Data Analytics training and careers to register for this program. The total cost of the immersive 6-month training program is NET $11,490 - including tuition fees, accommodations, subsistence, two-way international airfare, and cultural experiences.

While pursuing a Certificate in Big Data Analytics, students will gain invaluable real-world work experience and exposure to industry projects through internships with Soothsayer Analytics or its clients. Following successful completion of the program, Soothsayer Analytics will help students secure Data Sciencecareers in the United States.

"Students will learn from a diverse team of Mentors from top universities - such as Carnegie Mellon, Johns Hopkins, Columbia University, Univ. of Texas, University of Illinois, SUNY, and other leading universities - and consult with globally recognized corporations to solve their most pressing Data Science problems," noted a spokesperson for INSOFE and Soothsayer. In addition to developing skills that will put them at the forefront of technology, students will benefit from an immersive cultural experience that only international exposure can provide.

"Our intensely research-driven and innovative instruction takes place in a collaborative environment that emphasizes personal interaction with faculty and peers, real-world experience, and the ability to work with cutting-edge technology."

As the spokesperson noted, the timing is ideal for the 6-month training program. Many companies are looking to find people who have the ability to synthesize complex math, computer science, engineering, and creativity. About 98% of INSOFE graduates have found careers, progressed to higher education, or pursued their passion within 6 months of completing the program.

INSOFE graduates work at some of the most respected and innovative companies in the world and have reported as much as a 65% increase in their average salary following the program.

About INSOFE:

The International School of Engineering (INSOFE) is a globally-recognized data science school that was established to cultivate analytical and quantitative skills. The American IT publication, CIO.com, lists INSOFE's certification among the world's "18 big data certifications that will pay off" - ranked right in-between Columbia and Stanford. To learn more, please visit www.INSOFE-edu.in.

About Soothsayer Analytics:

Soothsayer Analytics is a Midwest-based Data Science firm that builds Artificial Intelligence-driven business solutions and intellectual property for many of the largest companies in the world. They help companies leverage Data Science to explain the unknown, predict the future, and optimize their business. For more information, please visit www.SoothsayerAnalytics.com.

For more information, please visit http://soothsayeranalytics.com/education, or contact 844-44-SOOTH.

