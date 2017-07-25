Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2017-2021 - One Major Market Trend is Increased Level of Outsourcing Facility Management Services

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global residential air quality control services market to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential air quality control services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue of residential air quality services which includes revenue from cleaning and maintenance services in the residential sector. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased level of outsourcing facility management services. Outsourcing FM services for cleaning purpose help the building owners to focus their services on other amenities which are more cost-driven and needs acute management of experts such as energy management of the buildings as well as financial issues. The other non-profitable processes are generally offered to third-party vendors in their respective fields.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for well-maintained infrastructure. The increase in investments in the real estate sector is driving the global air quality control services market in the residential sector. The US and a major part of the European region have already attained their maturity level in the real estate sector, whereas APAC will foresee development in the sector during the forecast period. The rise in constructional activities raises the presence of pollutants in turn affecting both outdoor and indoor air quality.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising labor cost. The residential air quality control services market is more prominent in North America. However, the rising labor costs have become a major issue for vendors. These services require human resources such as professional supervisors, skilled technicians, and unskilled labor. However, these issues arise when resources switch to other vendors for better payments. It often becomes difficult to keep a hold of the existing staff and maintain the required staff level.

Key vendors



ADEN Services

Air Duct Clean

Duraclean

ISS

Trane

Other prominent vendors



ADS - Facility Management

Anago Cleaning Systems

Avon

BELFOR

Harvard Maintenance

Milliken

ServPro

Sunrise Integrated Facility

V FIX Facility Management Services

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by service



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8mc5rj/global

