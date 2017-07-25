Homecare Intelligence Canada Publishes Position Paper Proposing Massive Healthcare Cost Savings for Ontario

TORONTO, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Technology That Dramatically Cuts System Costs and Improves Patient Experiences in Any Single Payer Health System

In a position paper published today, Homecare Intelligence Canada Inc. (HCI) - the leading experts in home care logistics - demonstrates how using a logistics solution could drastically lower the cost and improve the efficiency of home healthcare delivery throughout Ontario. By utilizing existing software, HCI estimated that system savings could top $67 million per year, while at the same time, increasing capacity by 6.4 million home health visits annually in Ontario.

"Imagine a world where UPS[TM]or FedEX[TM]didn't use algorithms and software to efficiently get packages to your door," said Deborah Emerson, President and CEO of HCI. "The inefficiencies and economic costs would make modern day commerce virtually impossible." She explained that, currently, Ontario's health system delivers millions of home care visits without the benefit of similar tools. "Until now, technologies in this category could not handle the extreme complexity of the home care use case," said Emerson. "But HCI has solved this difficult mathematical problem and addressed the layered complexities of home health delivery."

The costs are real: "At UPS[TM],a reduction of just one mile a day per driver would save the company as much as $50 million per year," said Emerson. "The stakes are equally as high in healthcare. Not only does this issue impact the delivery of home care services, it has a 'trickle-up' effect whereby capacity in the home care space impacts all system stakeholders, affecting hospital ALC rates and most importantly, patient access."

"Our staff has increased the valuable time they spend with patients," said Cathy Hecimovich, former CEO of Central West Community Care Access Center (CCAC). "We are providing more visits within the same staffing complement and we have reduced our travel costs. Innovation like this is an imperative in home care to ensure patients receive the best possible care and improve outcomes."

In the same way that businesses adapt to their changing markets-reducing costs, adding value for customers, and improving productivity-so too must health systems adapt.

The full position paper can be downloaded here:Ontario Position Paper.

