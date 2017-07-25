NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 25, 2017) - For 32 years, the Direct Marketing Club of New York (DMCNY, www.dmcny.org) has honored individuals and companies who have made outstanding contributions to the growth and practice of direct, digital and data-driven marketing during a career spanning at least 25 years -- the "Silver Apples." In 2017, the organization continues this celebration of marketing by announcing today six more individuals -- and one corporation -- who will receive a Silver Apple honor this fall.

In addition, for the eighth time since the Silver Apples inception in 1985, DMCNY will present a special Golden Apple to honor an individual for 50 years of service -- this year to the organization's Executive Director Emeritus Stu Boysen (Guilford, NH), now who stepped down from the day-to-day leadership post of the club early this year.

The 33 rd Annual Silver Apples Gala is the organization's leading fundraiser, with monies raised for scholarships for direct and digital marketing students at local colleges and universities.

The Silver Apple 2017 honorees include:

Fran Green, President - Smart Data Solutions, ALC (Princeton, NJ)

John Princiotta, Senior Vice President, PCH (Jericho, NY)

Eva Reda, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Partnerships & Product Development, American Express (New York, NY)

Randall Rothenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, IAB [Interactive Advertising Bureau] (New York, NY)

Jay Schwedelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Worldata (Boca Raton, FL)

Rita Shankowitz, Director of Marketing, Bottom Line, Inc. (Stamford, CT)

Corporate: BMI Gobal-OMS (Shelton, CT)

"We come together to celebrate Silver Apples honorees -- precisely because of the special contributions each of them have made to the practice and advancement of our field," said DMCNY President Paulette Oliva, executive vice president and founding member of Merit Direct. "Each also demonstrates leadership in giving back to the community, a dynamic that creates countless returns to all of us. The Silver Apples is an opportunity to recognize and toast these achievements, and to do so among peers."

The 2017 Silver Apple recipients were chosen by the Club's past presidents. Each honoree has demonstrated at least 25 years' experience in the business, a commitment to volunteerism and leadership, and a record of vital contributions to the growth of the industry. Since 1985, a total of 238 individuals and 21 companies have received DMCNY Silver Apples honors -- with this year's six individuals and one corporation joining this field in November.

This year's Silver Apples Gala will be held in Manhattan's Edison Ballroom, at 240 West 47th Street near Times Square in New York City on Thursday, November 16, 2017, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET. Registration is available here.

Ticket sales are underway and space will be limited to 30 tables. For pricing and availability contact Carolyn Lagermasini at admin@dmcny.org, 646.741.4771. Sponsorship packages also are available for this event and may be arranged through Carolyn.

About Direct Marketing Club of New York

The Direct Marketing Club of New York (http://www.dmcny.org) has served the direct marketing field since its founding in 1926 -- and today encompasses all facets of integrated data-driven marketing across all media categories. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and website, DMCNY is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. DMCNY also provides substantial financial support in the form of scholarships to New York City colleges and universities where direct and interactive marketing are taught.

Media Contact for DMCNY:

Chet Dalzell

917.608.2251

Email contact

