PARIS, FRANCE and CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - July 25, 2017) - Enablon, the world's leading provider of Sustainability, EH&S and Operational Risk Management Software, has been recognized as an industry leader by independent research firm Verdantix in its 2017 Green Quadrant EH&S software report. Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business since 2016, is praised for providing a robust and extremely well-rounded solution, adding value to its customers' efforts in sustainability and risk management.

Based on the Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, Enablon is the strongest firm in terms of capabilities in the entire study. The report also recognizes Enablon for having the strongest market momentum in the industry.

According to the research, this is a result of its intelligent platform design, strategic execution, the ability to cover almost all EH&S workflows, and its experience in handling some of the industry's largest customers. Verdantix also notes that Enablon ranks highest among 20 companies in risk and safety capabilities, and in platform and user interface design.

"We are very pleased to be named leader in the EH&S software market," says Phil Tesler, President, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Enablon. "This recognition highlights not only the most robust EH&S and Risk platform in the industry, but also the unique dedication and experience of the Enablon teams supporting many of the world's largest companies. It's an exciting time to be in our industry and this recognition is another encouragement to keep pushing the boundaries of what technology can offer to make the world a safer and better place for all."

About Enablon

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world's leading provider of Sustainability, EH&S and Operational Risk Management Software. More than 1,000 global companies and 1 million users rely on Enablon software solutions to manage their environmental and social performance, minimize risks and improve profitability. Enablon offers the most comprehensive platform in the industry, and is consistently recognized as a global leader and visionary. For more information about Enablon: www.enablon.com.

About Verdantix & the Green Quadrant EH&S Software 2017 report

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety and quality as well as energy, real estate, facilities and maintenance.

Based on proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the analysis combines benchmark data from two-hour live product demonstrations, responses to a 185-point questionnaire and interviews with an independent panel of 15 customers across eight industries who have bought, or are planning to buy, EH&S software. The report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 20 most prominent EH&S software suppliers globally.

