E-Cigarette Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecasts to 2021 - MarketReportsOnline

This latest report offers an in-depth analysis of the "Global E-Cigarette Market- Industry Analysis and Outlook (2017-2021)". Competition is largely between the topmost tobacco companies. The report covers both regional and global aspect of the market with key underlying trends and challenges.

The E-cigarette companies that have been covered in the report include Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, Altria Group Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., and Reynolds American Inc.

E-Cigarettes have potential risks and benefits, but it has significantly shifted people from conventional tobacco smoking to E-Cigarette smoking. E-Cigarette is an innovation aimed at replacing traditional cigarette smoking. It comes in varied options like disposables, cig-a-like, e-cigars, vape modes, modular and many more.

E-Cigarettes just like tobacco smoking produces vapor that resembles cigarette smoke. These E-Cigarettes contain nicotine in various levels according to the type of E-Cigarette. There are currently more than 4,000 flavors available with different nicotine level. The primary parts that make up an E-cigarette are a mouthpiece, a cartridge (tank), a heating element/atomizer, a microprocessor, a battery, and possibly a LED light on the end.

UK is among the fastest growing regions of Europe with many upcoming small retailors and vendors, providing innovative & cost effective E-cigarettes. The US will see tight FDA regulation being put on E-Cigarette manufactures, thereby creating a challenging environment. The key factors driving the growth of the global E-Cigarette market include new product launches, increase in net average selling price, mounting prices of tobacco cigarettes, and growing youth population.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Market Overview

1.1 E-Cigarette

1.2 Anatomy & Mechanism

1.3 Risk & Benefits

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global E-Cigarette Market by Value

2.2 Global E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global E-Cigarette Market by Sales Channel

2.4 Global E-Cigarette Market by Region

3. Regional Analysis

3.1 The US

3.2 Europe

3.3 ROW

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Trends & Developments

4.3 Challenges

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global E-Cigarette Market

5.2 The US E-Cigarette Market

6. Company Profiles

