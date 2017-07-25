The "Video Walls Market Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Video walls market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% over the projected period to reach US$7.982 billion by 2022, from US$5.625 billion in 2017.

The growing popularity of consumer electronics coupled with the development of advanced user-friendly walls is boosting the video wall market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investments and modernization of educational sector and rapidly digitalization of government sector is also significantly contributing to the market growth.

The competitive market owing to the presence of several large players has resulted in declining price of displays over the last few years, while propelling the demand for these solutions. Continuous technology advancement such as the introduction of 3D video walls provides ample opportunities for vendors to expand their offerings and cater to wide range of customers. However, need for high initial investment is impeding its adoption to an extent.

Segmentation

By Type

LCD Video Walls

Plasma Display Panel Video Walls

Projection Cube Video Walls

Blended Projection Video Walls





By Application

Menuboard

Billboard

Others





By End-User

Education

Communication and Technology

Media and Entertainment

Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Others





Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Video Walls Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

6. Global Video Walls Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

7. Global Video Walls Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)

8. Global Video Walls Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

LG

NEC Display Solutions

Samsung

Sony

Barco

Panasonic

AU Optronics

ADFLOW Networks

Leyard Optoelectronic





