The "Video Walls Market Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Video walls market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% over the projected period to reach US$7.982 billion by 2022, from US$5.625 billion in 2017.
The growing popularity of consumer electronics coupled with the development of advanced user-friendly walls is boosting the video wall market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investments and modernization of educational sector and rapidly digitalization of government sector is also significantly contributing to the market growth.
The competitive market owing to the presence of several large players has resulted in declining price of displays over the last few years, while propelling the demand for these solutions. Continuous technology advancement such as the introduction of 3D video walls provides ample opportunities for vendors to expand their offerings and cater to wide range of customers. However, need for high initial investment is impeding its adoption to an extent.
Segmentation
By Type
- LCD Video Walls
- Plasma Display Panel Video Walls
- Projection Cube Video Walls
- Blended Projection Video Walls
By Application
- Menuboard
- Billboard
- Others
By End-User
- Education
- Communication and Technology
- Media and Entertainment
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Video Walls Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)
6. Global Video Walls Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
7. Global Video Walls Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)
8. Global Video Walls Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- LG
- NEC Display Solutions
- Samsung
- Sony
- Barco
- Panasonic
- AU Optronics
- ADFLOW Networks
- Leyard Optoelectronic
