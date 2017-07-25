Cority makes the biggest jump in product capabilities as independent analyst firm gives top scores in several categories, validating position as the most trusted EHSQ software for assuring client success



TORONTO, 2017-07-25 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority (formerly Medgate), the most trusted EHSQ software for assuring client success, has been named a market leader in the 2017 Verdantix Green Quadrant released today. The company was named a Leader in 2016, and in 2017 it made the greatest year-over-year improvement on product capabilities of any of the vendors in the report.



The Green Quadrant offers insights and advice for organizations looking to purchase EHS software. The recommendations state that Cority is an ideal offering for firms of all sizes who are seeking a full-service solution that encompasses all sides of EHSQ.



"Our detailed assessment found that Cority has an incredibly well-designed core application" commented Trevor Bronson, Verdantix analyst. "In the last eighteen months Cority has built on this foundation to meet the diverse needs of customers across diverse EHSQ processes."



In the Verdantix report, Cority earned praise for many factors, including user interface (UI) and user-friendly business intelligence capabilities, along with its strong offerings in both Incident Management and Management of Change. Verdantix also noted Cority's acquisitions of Quality Management software provider IQS and Environmental Management software provider regAction, both in early 2017. They also hail Cority for strengths in both Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Health, for which Cority received the highest scores out of all EHS software providers. Among the reasons for its Green Quadrant-leading scores were stand-out capabilities in risk assessments, workflow processes, and compliance frameworks.



Cority's strong performance on the Green Quadrant comes after a series of strategic decisions made by the company's management team. Cority has received attention for their increased investment in R&D, in particular, its Analytics Program, garnering industry recognition for the software's leading-edge business intelligence capabilities. In addition to this, the company made two strategic acquisitions in the past six months, furthering their industry leading capabilities while contributing to their global expansion. All this activity has taken place following the strategic investment into Cority by Norwest Venture Partners in March of 2016.





"Performing so well in the Green Quadrant is great news for Cority and validation for our loyal clients," said Cority CEO Mark Wallace. "The Green Quadrant is the most trusted report on EHS software vendors, and much hard work has gone into achieving such a strong score. We're pleased to have been recognized by Verdantix and look forward to our continuous innovations which will surely propel us further."



The Green Quadrant is a detailed fact-based report published by Verdantix which compares the most prominent EHS software suppliers globally. Published annually, this report is based upon benchmark data from two-hour live demonstrations, responses to a 251-point questionnaire, and interviews with an independent panel of several customers across numerous industries who have bought, or are planning to buy, EHS software.



Cority (formerly Medgate) is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of 250 experts serve more than 800 clients in 70 countries, supporting millions of end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.



