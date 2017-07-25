CENTENNIAL, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- WeatherNation TV, Inc., the leading 24/7 local, regional and national television weather information service, announced the addition of Sling TV to WeatherNation's list of service providers.

"The addition of WeatherNation to our lineup further solidifies Sling TV's position as the premiere destination for OTT (over-the-top) content," said Ankit Bishnoi, director of content acquisition and strategy for Sling TV.

"We're extremely pleased to add Sling TV to our growing list of distributors," said Michael Norton, president of WeatherNation. "When OTT platforms like Sling can provide core programming that viewers love, at an industry-leading price, then everybody wins -- especially consumers."

The WeatherNation TV network delivers a back-to-basics approach to weather reporting and forecasting. Instead of long-form shows interspersed with short weather updates, WeatherNation TV offers continuous coverage of hyper-local, local, regional and national weather events with cutting-edge graphics and stunning details.

WeatherNation TV's team of seasoned meteorologists uses the latest technology from Baron Services and its Omni® and VIPIR® Systems to forecast and illustrate current conditions with engaging and innovative real-time, 3D graphical mapping to help viewers understand the in-depth story behind their weather. A powerful severe-weather tracking system also gives viewers a detailed visual assessment of storms and other extreme weather, from the satellite view down to street-level detail.

WeatherNation is available to Sling TV customers in the News Extra package for $5 per month with a Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue subscription. All Sling Orange customers and Sling Blue customers will automatically receive a free preview of WeatherNation for six months.

About WeatherNation TV, Inc.

WeatherNation TV, Inc., headquartered in Centennial, Colo., outside Denver, produces a suite of services including the WeatherNation TV network, which provides 24/7 coverage of current and severe weather information in a compelling, meteorologist-hosted format, available in both HD and standard definition. WeatherNation® supports the weather-related needs of a variety of clients ranging from local broadcasters, to cable/satellite operators, to publishers and original equipment manufacturers. WeatherNation's award-winning digital platform includes over-the-top services with the industry's most robust degree of interactivity, complemented by an easy-to-navigate website with the most relevant weather information. WeatherNation was recognized by CableFax in 2015 as the best in the industry in the area of Connected TV/Smart TV. For more information about WeatherNation, please contact info@weathernationtv.com or (800) 343-9516. Visit www.WeatherNationTV.com.