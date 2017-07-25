NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Best Seller TV, one of the top online business shows on C-Suite TV, is announcing its latest episode featuring an in-depth interview with leading business author Joshua Spodek, author of Leadership Step by Step: Becoming the Person Others Follow. This episode also kicks off the show's fifth season.

Joshua Spodek, author of Leadership Step by Step: Becoming the Person Others Follow, talks about how people aren't born leaders but instead develop leadership skills throughout life as a result of the obstacles life throws at them. He states that every great leader has learned leadership, but "no one's born leading."

Spodek also says he treats leadership as a performance-based field and that people have to practice being good, effective leaders -- much like one has to practice playing the piano or sports in order to get better. As an adjunt professor at New York University, Spodek says that academia teaches people about leadership, but no one teaches you how to become a leader.

As a result, Spodek decided to tackle that niche and teach people how to become leaders. He does so by applying the ASEEP leaning method: Active, Social, Emotional, Expressive, Performance builder. He teaches "getting it" and how people can lead themselves into certain situations and be successful at being leaders.

This episode of Best Seller TV will air on C-Suite TV and the show is hosted by TV personality, Taryn Winter Brill.

Best-selling author, speaker, and former Fortune 100 CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett created Best Seller TV to give top-tier business authors a forum for sharing thought-provoking insights, in-depth business analysis, and their compelling personal narratives.

"Joshua is looking to change how academia teaches leadership to the future leaders of America," Hayzlett said. "Not only that, he looks to impart his knowledge on seasoned executives helping them understand what motivates others; therefore, making them better leaders."

