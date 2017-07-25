The "Superabsorbent Polymers Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superabsorbent Polymers in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-use Segments: Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products, and Others. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.





Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. A Review of Major End-Use Markets

3. Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications

4. Product Overview

5. Product Innovations/Introductions

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus on Select Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 15 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)

The United States (3)

Japan (4)

Europe (4)

France (1)

Germany (2)

The United Kingdom (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

