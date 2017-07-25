Global Corporate Training Services Market (2017-2021) - High Attrition Rates Due to the Lack of Adequate Training

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Corporate Training Services Market - Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global corporate training services to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Corporate Training Services 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key suppliers operating in this market.
Organizations suffer from high attrition rates due to the lack of adequate training. This leads to the replacement of an employee, thereby incurring costs for recruiting a new candidate. The cost of replacing a current employee can be 50%-60% of the employee's salary.
Furthermore, the report states organizations across industries are going through a transitional phase with older generation employees reaching their retirement phase. This increased the demand for framing training modules that are suited to the new workforce requirement such as bit-sized content, gamification, and self-pace learning, which has resulted in the growth of training services.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key suppliers in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key suppliers?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key suppliers?
Key suppliers
- Pearson
- GP Strategies
- Skillsoft
- RPS
- NIIT
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Summary
Part 2: Category at a Glance
Part 3: Market Insights
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
Part 5: Pricing Insights
Part 6: Category Essentials
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqqkwz/global_corporate
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716