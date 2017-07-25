Global Corporate Training Services Market (2017-2021) - High Attrition Rates Due to the Lack of Adequate Training

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Corporate Training Services Market - Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global corporate training services to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Corporate Training Services 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key suppliers operating in this market.

Organizations suffer from high attrition rates due to the lack of adequate training. This leads to the replacement of an employee, thereby incurring costs for recruiting a new candidate. The cost of replacing a current employee can be 50%-60% of the employee's salary.

Furthermore, the report states organizations across industries are going through a transitional phase with older generation employees reaching their retirement phase. This increased the demand for framing training modules that are suited to the new workforce requirement such as bit-sized content, gamification, and self-pace learning, which has resulted in the growth of training services.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key suppliers?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key suppliers?

Key suppliers



Pearson

GP Strategies

Skillsoft

RPS

NIIT



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Summary



Part 2: Category at a Glance



Part 3: Market Insights



Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Part 5: Pricing Insights



Part 6: Category Essentials



Part 7: Top Five Suppliers



