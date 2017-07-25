VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WHN) is pleased to announce that exploration has commenced at its Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Geological mapping, prospecting and soil sampling have begun to follow-up previously defined gold in soil anomalies lying east and southeast of a cluster of known showings that includes the previously drilled Tower and Alpine zones.

Magnetic Survey

A 50 line-km ground magnetic survey was completed in June to help refine known targets at the Tower and Alpines Zones and to help define additional targets to the east. This survey has confirmed the structural trend of the Tower Zone and has identified additional structures to the east of the Tower and Alpine zones. Further magnetic interpretation is ongoing.

Clay Mineralogical Study

A clay mineralogical study utilizing short wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) was completed this July to provide vectors towards mineralized hydrothermal feeder zones. The Tower Zone was confirmed as such a target. This study has also identified the potential for additional feeder zones in the vicinity of the Line 6 showing to the west and the Alpine Zone to the east. The data from the recent magnetic survey and clay mineralogy studies will be used to assist in prioritizing targets for a drilling program planned for later this year.

The SWIR work was carried out with a TerraSpec spectrometer by Kim Heberlein (P.Geo) of Maple Ridge, B.C. This is a non-destructive and efficient method of analysing for a number of key hydrous alteration minerals, in particular those which are not readily identifiable by the human eye.

Clays, carbonates, chlorites, certain sulphates, silicates and many other minerals can be quickly identified and alteration zoning outlined. By running analysis on select samples, the focus of exploration can be rapidly fine-tuned.

