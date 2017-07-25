

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019, with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world.



The producers of the 25th official James Bond film have not announced whether Daniel Craig will return to play in the untitled movie, but The New York Times reports that his return to the role for the fifth time is a 'done deal'.



Craig had signed to act in Bond films through to Bond 25, but in October last year, he expressed a strong desire to move on from the role. He later said that he would consider returning.



The British actor began donning the suit of the most famous spy in cinema in 2006 with 'Casino Royale.' Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre are his other Bond movies.



Eon Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer said the film will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have teamed up on the screenplays for the last six Bond installments.



The film will be produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who have co-produced the last eight Bond films.



The producers said the details of distribution partner, international release dates and the film's cast and director would be announced 'at a later date.'



The announcement of the Bond film's release date sets both Bond 25 and a live-action fairy tale from Walt Disney Studios simultaneously hitting the theaters.



