The "Data Center Construction Market in the Nordic Region 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the data center construction market in the Nordic region to grow at a CAGR of 16.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Data Center Construction Market in the Nordic Region 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure. Data center vendors have witnessed many innovations over the past decade regarding the adoption of efficient infrastructure. The adoption of density-optimized servers and storage infrastructure is gaining traction. Hard disk drive (HDD) arrays are being replaced with solid state drive (SSD) arrays that reduce the amount of energy consumed by the infrastructure.

One of the major drivers for this market is Reduction in OPEX. One of key advantage of constructing data centers in the Nordic region is lower OPEX, as the free cooling helps in reducing the power consumption required for cooling the data center facilities. Free cooling techniques reduce OPEX of a data center to almost 40% in terms of cooling needs.

Key vendors

AECOM

Arup Associates

DPR Construction

Mercury Engineering

NCC

Skanska



Other prominent vendors

Coromatic

Enaco Sverige

MDC Stockholm

Nordisk Kombination Arkitekter

Rittal

Schneider Electric

SRV Group

Sweco



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by construction

Part 07: Electrical construction: Market segmentation

Part 08: Market segmentation by mechanical construction

Part 09: Market segmentation by tier standards

Part 10: Market segmentation by country

Part 11: Decision framework

Part 12: Drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Appendix

