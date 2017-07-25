Trading in Savo-Solar Oyj's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July, 28, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: SAVOS BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010023630 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 139303 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



