TERRE HAUTE, IN--(Marketwired - July 25, 2017) - First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2017. Net income increased 1.46% to $8.4 million compared to $8.2 million for the same period of 2016. Diluted net income per common share was unchanged at $0.68 compared to the same period in 2016.

The Corporation further reported net income of $17.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 versus $21.9 million for the comparable period of 2016, which included an after-tax gain on the sale of the Corporation's insurance subsidiary of $5.8 million. Diluted net income per common share was $1.45 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 versus $1.76 for the comparable period of 2016. Return on assets for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was 1.19% compared to 1.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter 2017 results. We have experienced continued loan growth, which is driving increases in our interest income."

Book value per share was $35.54 at June 30, 2017, a 4.9% increase from the $33.89 at June 30, 2016. Shareholders' equity increased 5.1% to $434.5 million from $413.2 million on June 30, 2016.

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2017 were $1.85 billion, an increase of $66.3 million or 3.72%, versus the $1.78 billion for the comparable period in 2016. Total loans outstanding increased $54.2 million, or 3.01% to $1.86 billion as of June 30, 2017 from $1.80 billion as of June 30, 2016.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $2.44 billion versus $2.42 billion as of June 30, 2016.

The company's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 13.55% at June 30, 2017, compared to 12.89% at June 30, 2016.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2017 was $26.6 million compared to the $26.1 million reported for the same period of 2016. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was unchanged at 4.05% compared to the same period at June 30, 2016.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $1.0 million compared to $435 thousand for the second quarter of 2016. Net charge-offs were $755 thousand for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $856 thousand in the same period of 2016. The Corporation's allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2017 was $19.7 million compared to $19.5 million as of June 30, 2016. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.06% as of June 30, 2017 compared to 1.08% as of June 30, 2016.

Nonperforming loans decreased 17.5% to $22.7 million as of June 30, 2017 versus $27.6 million as of June 30, 2016. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 1.22% as of June 30, 2017 versus 1.53% as of June 30, 2016.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $8.1 million compared to $8.2 million as of June 30, 2016. On a year-over-year basis, service charges and fees on deposit accounts increased $403 thousand to $3.0 million.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 decreased $672 thousand to $22.1 million compared to $22.8 million in 2016. On a year-over-year basis, salaries and employee benefits decreased $623 thousand driven by lower pension expense. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 60.93% for the quarter ending June 30, 2017 versus 63.55% for the same period in 2016.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 2,974,688 $ 2,957,285 $ 2,958,016 $ 2,974,688 $ 2,958,016 Deposits $ 2,427,723 $ 2,438,012 $ 2,394,334 $ 2,427,723 $ 2,394,334 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 1,857,030 $ 1,834,893 $ 1,802,810 $ 1,857,030 $ 1,802,810 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 19,680 $ 19,395 $ 19,504 $ 19,680 $ 19,504 Total Equity $ 434,454 $ 426,808 $ 413,224 $ 434,454 $ 413,224 Tangible Common Equity $ 398,242 $ 390,470 $ 376,472 $ 398,242 $ 376,472 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 2,974,260 $ 2,983,114 $ 2,947,153 $ 2,978,687 $ 2,953,080 Earning Assets $ 2,779,361 $ 2,766,991 $ 2,747,214 $ 2,773,176 $ 2,736,070 Investments $ 920,453 $ 919,599 $ 945,948 $ 920,026 $ 950,972 Loans $ 1,847,484 $ 1,841,392 $ 1,781,201 $ 1,844,438 $ 1,769,506 Total Deposits $ 2,436,440 $ 2,444,162 $ 2,422,302 $ 2,440,301 $ 2,420,485 Interest- Bearing Deposits $ 2,009,932 $ 1,971,848 $ 1,877,092 $ 1,990,890 $ 1,875,081 Interest- Bearing Liabilities $ 51,752 $ 50,164 $ 44,852 $ 50,958 $ 45,439 Total Equity $ 430,975 $ 426,673 $ 406,382 $ 428,824 $ 410,678 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 26,560 $ 26,507 $ 26,059 $ 53,067 $ 52,216 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent $ 28,137 $ 28,031 $ 27,602 $ 56,168 $ 55,293 Provision for Loan Losses $ 1,040 $ 1,596 $ 435 $ 2,636 $ 1,270 Non-interest Income $ 8,113 $ 11,049 $ 8,214 $ 19,162 $ 30,580 Non-interest Expense $ 22,088 $ 22,577 $ 22,760 $ 44,665 $ 46,107 Net Income $ 8,352 $ 9,369 $ 8,232 $ 17,721 $ 21,907 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.68 $ 0.77 $ 0.68 $ 1.45 $ 1.76 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.50 $ - $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Book Value Per Common Share $ 35.54 $ 34.92 $ 33.89 $ 35.54 $ 33.89 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 32.12 $ 31.94 $ 30.91 $ 32.58 $ 30.88 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,224 12,217 12,236 12,221 12,441

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Return on average assets 1.12% 1.26% 1.12% 1.19% 1.48% Return on average common shareholder's equity 7.75% 8.78% 8.04% 8.26% 10.67% Efficiency ratio 60.93% 57.77% 63.55% 59.29% 53.69% Average equity to average assets 14.49% 14.31% 13.89% 14.40% 13.91% Net interest margin 4.05% 4.05% 4.04% 4.05% 4.05% Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.19% 0.21% 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 1.06% 1.06% 1.08% 1.06% 1.08% Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans and other real estate 89.05% 98.37% 70.76% 89.05% 70.76% Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 1.22% 1.20% 1.53% 1.22% 1.53% Tier 1 leverage 13.73% 13.63% 13.08% 13.73% 13.08% Risk-based capital - Tier 1 17.80% 17.78% 17.46% 17.80% 17.46%

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 8,846 $ 7,713 $ 7,435 $ 8,846 $ 7,435 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,117 $ 453 $ 1,044 $ 1,117 $ 1,044 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 11,255 $ 11,106 $ 14,526 $ 11,255 $ 14,526 Nonperforming loans $ 22,740 $ 22,011 $ 27,562 $ 22,740 $ 27,562 Other real estate owned $ 2,384 $ 2,294 $ 2,837 $ 2,384 $ 2,837 Total nonperforming assets $ 35,024 $ 34,004 $ 38,998 $ 35,024 $ 38,998 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 7,984 $ 8,158 $ 9,155 $ 7,984 $ 9,155 Gross charge- offs $ 2,090 $ 2,274 $ 1,842 $ 4,364 $ 3,482 Recoveries $ 1,335 $ 1,300 $ 986 $ 2,635 $ 1,771 Net charge- offs/ (recoveries) $ 755 $ 974 $ 856 $ 1,729 $ 1,711

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 --------------- --------------- (unaudited) --------------- --------------- ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 55,379 $ 75,012 Federal funds sold - 6,952 Securities available-for-sale 851,577 853,725 Loans: Commercial 1,107,658 1,106,182 Residential 429,827 423,911 Consumer 316,542 305,881 --------------- --------------- 1,854,027 1,835,974 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,003 3,206 Allowance for loan losses (19,680) (18,773) --------------- --------------- 1,837,350 1,820,407 Restricted stock 10,369 10,359 Accrued interest receivable 11,564 12,311 Premises and equipment, net 48,296 49,240 Bank-owned life insurance 84,343 83,737 Goodwill 34,355 34,355 Other intangible assets 1,857 2,109 Other real estate owned 2,384 2,531 Other assets 37,214 37,789 --------------- --------------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,974,688 $ 2,988,527 =============== =============== LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 415,945 $ 564,092 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 42,820 43,759 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,968,958 1,820,675 --------------- --------------- 2,427,723 2,428,526 Short-term borrowings 51,880 80,989 FHLB advances 132 132 Other liabilities 60,499 64,485 --------------- --------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,540,234 2,574,132 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-14,595,320 in 2017 and 14,578,758 in 2016 Outstanding shares-12,223,750 in 2017 and 12,216,712 in 2016 1,821 1,820 Additional paid-in capital 74,877 74,525 Retained earnings 433,435 421,826 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,564) (14,164) Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,371,570 in 2017 and 2,362,046 in 2016 (70,115) (69,612) --------------- --------------- TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 434,454 414,395 --------------- --------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,974,688 $ 2,988,527 =============== ===============

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 22,325 $ 21,271 $ 44,266 $ 42,455 Securities: Taxable 3,630 3,694 7,387 7,525 Tax-exempt 1,843 1,818 3,670 3,640 Other 330 367 651 731 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 28,128 27,150 55,974 54,351 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 1,471 1,030 2,746 2,017 Short-term borrowings 73 26 117 49 Other borrowings 24 35 44 69 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,568 1,091 2,907 2,135 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- NET INTEREST INCOME 26,560 26,059 53,067 52,216 Provision for loan losses 1,040 435 2,636 1,270 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 25,520 25,624 50,431 50,946 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 1,149 1,292 2,466 2,626 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 3,004 2,601 5,781 5,105 Other service charges and fees 3,114 3,149 6,299 6,149 Securities gains/(losses), net 15 10 17 13 Insurance commissions 36 33 58 2,305 Gain on sale of certain assets and liabilities of insurance brokerage operation - - - 13,021 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 393 481 720 885 Other 402 648 3,821 476 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 8,113 8,214 19,162 30,580 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 12,519 13,142 25,895 26,737 Occupancy expense 1,761 1,722 3,529 3,453 Equipment expense 1,835 1,808 3,632 3,645 FDIC Expense 228 403 461 854 Other 5,745 5,685 11,148 11,418 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 22,088 22,760 44,665 46,107 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,545 11,078 24,928 35,419 Provision for income taxes 3,193 2,846 7,207 13,512 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- NET INCOME 8,352 8,232 17,721 21,907 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Change in unrealized gains/losses on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 5,045 1,262 8,233 5,300 Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 184 304 367 608 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 13,581 $ 9,798 $ 26,321 $ 27,815 ============= ============= ============= ============= PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 1.45 $ 1.76 ============= ============= ============= ============= Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,224 12,236 12,221 12,441 ============= ============= ============= =============

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

(812) 238-6334