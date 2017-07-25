IoT solution enables farmers to maximize crop performance, yields and profits

Senet, a leading provider of global connectivity and network management for the Internet of Things, and Sensoterra BV, a leading provider of low-cost, wireless soil moisture measurement sensors, today announced a multi-year partnership to operate Sensoterra's soil moisture system on Senet's standards-based IoT network.

Monitoring soil moisture allows farmers to make effective irrigation decisions. However, most sensors are wired and expensive with limited deployment range, making them unsuitable to monitor multiple points in outdoor farm fields. Sensoterra addresses these issues with a rugged, self-sustaining, low-cost, wireless solution purpose built to operate on LoRaWAN infrastructure and capable of meeting the most demanding use cases at the lowest possible total cost of ownership.

"We are extremely pleased that Sensoterra has selected Senet as their IoT network service provider to deliver productivity enhancing and environmentally conscious solutions to the agriculture market," said Bruce Chatterley, CEO President at Senet. "With Sensoterra's easy to install, low-cost wireless system, farmers can gain real-time insight into the soil moisture condition of their crops to maximize crop performance, yields and profits. The Senet network delivers the right coverage, performance, device battery life and cost to deliver on Sensoterra's value proposition."

Ease of installation and operation are significant differentiators of the Sensoterra soil moisture system. Sensors can be installed in a matter of minutes and data is viewable online less than one hour after installation. A free app is available for download and can operate on a laptop, tablet or mobile phone. Users have the ability to manage their installations through an easy to use dashboard and an open API is available for data integration.

"Today's sensors must be low cost, easy to install and last for long periods of time in the field. Only these characteristics will allow growers to scale their deployments and benefit from true operational visibility," said Jurriaan Ruys, CEO of Sensoterra. "By operating our solution on Senet's IoT network, we are able to achieve our cost and performance thresholds, which could not be achieved with other network technologies."

Senet and Sensoterra are both sponsors of the 2017 InfoAg Conference being held July 25 27, 2017 at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri. Senet is exhibiting in booth #64 and will be presenting on the various types of networks available to support IoT applications, with a focus on Low Power Wide Area technologies for smart agriculture and water management, while Sensoterra will be exhibiting in booth #24 and presenting case studies on the use of its LoRa soil moisture sensors deployed in more than 10 countries.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation, and supports an open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. A contributing member of the LoRa Alliance™, Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN™ protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries. For additional information, visit http://www.senetco.com.

About Sensoterra

Sensoterra has developed a wireless, self-sustaining, low-cost system to measure soil moisture in real-time. Sensoterra is purpose built to operate on LoRaWAN infrastructure and capable of meeting the most demanding customer specifications at the lowest possible total cost of ownership.

