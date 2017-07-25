Tongue Lab Launches its First Clinical Trial in Prague to Study the TRP's (Tongue Right Positioner) Impact on Chronic Snoring

PARIS and PRAGUE, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The TRP aims to train and recondition the tongue, returning it to its physiological functions and position, and increasing muscle tone. Using the TRP could reduce, even eliminate, snoring.

Tongue Lab, maker of the TRP (Tongue Right Positioner), launched in Prague its first clinical trial to evaluate the benefits of the TRP on snoring. The TRP is a medical device that enables the tongue to return to its physiological functions and positions, thus increasing muscle tone. The study will be carried out by Dr. Filip Bochnicek, a dentist in Prague, and supervised by Dr. Petr Janda, Director of Prague Clinical Services.

Thirty-five men and women who have been diagnosed as chronic snorers will be enrolled in the study, which will be conducted over nine months. Every three months, their snoring levels will be measured to evaluate the consequences of wearing the TRP while sleeping.

Snoring is related to dysfunctions of the tongue that deplete lingual muscle tone, loosen pharyngeal tissue and reduces the width of the pharynx. During sleep, these weakened muscles are drawn backward in the oral cavity. This backward movement reduces the diameter of the already narrowed pharynx and hinders the passage of air. Snoring is the sound that results with each incoming breath.

Jean-Michel Mauclaire, Founder and President of Paris-based Tongue Lab, warns that snoring is not a trivial matter. It is often linked with high blood pressure and can indicate the presence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which results from the tongue obstructing the pharynx. OSA is a serious condition with significant repercussions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, diminished sexual desire and chronic fatigue. OSA often goes undiagnosed. In addition to signaling potentially life-threatening illnesses, snoring, particularly when it reaches 70 decibels or more, has an impact on relationships, particularly for couples and families, and the quality of sleep. A bad night's sleep can affect performance at work, school, behind the wheel and at other moments during the day.

The TRP is a connected, custom-fitted oral device designed to treat the lingual dysfunctions that cause sleep breathing disorders. Unlike other devices that address such disorders, it places no artificial pressure on the teeth, upper airways or pharynx. Used nightly for at least six months, the TRP is worn only over the upper teeth. Patients wearing the TRP are able to speak, consume liquids and swallow normally. Ease of use, comfort and discretion are key to optimizing patient compliance and obtaining lasting results. Discover the TRP here.

Mr. Mauclaire is enthusiastic: "The TRP was invented by Dr. Claude Mauclaire, a pioneering orthodontist who's been studying the impact of training the tongue for more than 40 years. Her initial goal was to avoid a relapse of the orthodontic conditions she'd successfully treated. Using the TRP, her patients experienced other benefits as well. The clinical study we're launching today could enable Tongue Lab and its partners to offer an effective and lasting solution to the hundreds of millions of people around the world who snore. That's exciting!"

Tongue Lab, created in 2012 with operational headquarters in Paris, France, develops and sells the TRP (Tongue Right Positioner), a connected and patented oral medical device designed to train the tongue. Nightly use of the TRP results in neuromuscular conditioning that enables the tongue to assume and maintain its physiological functions and positions. With the TRP, Tongue Lab offers a solution that permanently corrects lingual dysfunctions, which in turn could possibly prevent or heal sleep breathing disorders. Designed for comfort and easy to use, the TRP is available for children and adults through healthcare professionals. Tongue Lab is committed to helping people of all ages improve their health and the quality of their everyday life. For more information, please visit www.tonguelab.net. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.