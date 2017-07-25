Puration Inc.: Puration Takes Strategic Step On Eve Of Legal Medical Marijuana In Texas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) announced last Thursday, July 20th, the acquisition of a 25-greenhouse grow operation. The State of Texas legalized medical marijuana in 2015 and the first licenses are anticipated to be issued in September 2017. Puration operates a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process and is eager to begin growing its own cannabis strains. While Texas marijuana law continues to evolve, Puration has a plan to make money with the grow operation in the meantime. The Company recently announced a $1.2 million sales contract executed in anticipation of the acquisition closed last week. After market today, the Company will publish on its website (purationinc.com) an overview of the plan to realize the first $1.2 million in sales and expand over the near term to $16 million in sales from the Company's recently announced 25-greenhouse grow operation. Forbes reported that marijuana sales in the U.S. last year were over $6 billion, and that marijuana sales in the U.S are anticipated to exceed $20 billion by 2021. Puration management anticipates sales from the operation acquired last week can grow to well over $100 million in annual sales as the legalization process for medical marijuana matures.

Learn More About PURA: purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

