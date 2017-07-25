Global Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market 2017-2021 - Physician's Preference Toward Hormonal Therapy Driving the Market

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global castration-resistant prostate cancer treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of branded, generic, and off-label drugs.

One trend in the market is increasing consolidation in cancer treatment market. The oncology drugs industry has seen significant R&D and funding, which are largely responsible for the increasing consolidation of the industry. The rising trend of movement of cancer treatment from clinics to hospitals signifies the growing importance of strategic alliances and acquisition among the vendors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is physician's preference toward hormonal therapy. The abnormal growth in testosterone level characterizes prostate cancer. Therefore, hormone therapies, which control the secretion of this hormone and help reduce the growth of prostate cancer cells, remain the most sought-after therapy for treating CRPC. The proven efficacious profiles of these therapies with established clinical credentials have led to increased adoption among physicians. Hormonal therapies dominate the global CRPC treatment market and are expected to continue with the same during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of treatment. The high cost of treatment is a major problem for the CRPC patients across the globe. Many of the treatment options available for the individuals are out of their budget and ultimately forces the individual or the payer to skip the treatment. Virtual monopoly among the drug manufacturers and the high cost of R&D are some of the major factors for the high cost of CRPC treatment. A large proportion of population either skip the treatment or leave it in the middle.

Key vendors



Astellas Pharma

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Valeant

Other prominent vendors



Active Biotech

Advaxis

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Athenex

Bavarian Nordic

Bayer

Bristol- Myers Squibb

CureVac

GlaxoSmithKline

Innocrin Pharmaceutical

Merck

Myovant Sciences

Northwest Biotherapeutics

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals

Oncolytics Biotech

Orion

Sotio

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Pipeline landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by therapy



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



