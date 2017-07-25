

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The latest slowing in the private sector growth in the euro area and the fall in the price indices are unlikely to deter the European Central Bank from tapering its asset purchases this year, but the bank is likely to be very cautious about raising interest rates due to the lack of inflationary pressures, Jack Allen, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The euro-zone composite PMI dropped to a 6-month low of 55.8 in July from 56.3 in June, data from IHS Markit showed on July 24.



Nevertheless, the PMI remained at a fairly high level and still stronger than the first quarter's average of 55.6.



'And on the basis of past form, it is consistent with quarterly GDP growth of around 0.6 percent, the same as in Q1,' the economist observed.



Among countries, the German PMI fell sharply over the last two months, from 57.4 in May to 55.1 in July. Though, its relationship with GDP growth is fairly week, it still points to a quarterly expansion of about 0.4 percent, the economist said.



Similarly, despite a fall in the French PMI, it is consistent with quarterly GDP growth of around 0.5 percent.



The German and French out-turns imply that the region's smaller economies outperformed the core countries in July, Allen noted.



'Overall, the PMI surveys do not change our view that the ECB will reduce its unconventional policy support next year,' the economist said.



But declines in the PMI price indices confirm that inflation pressures remain quite weak, Allen said.



'Accordingly, the Bank is likely to be very cautious about raising interest rates, so we expect it to wait until the start of 2019 before tightening policy,' the economist added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX