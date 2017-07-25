

Downing ONE VCT plc Transaction in own shares 25 July 2017



Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 25 July 2017, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary shares of 1p each 257,279 81.5p 0.25%



