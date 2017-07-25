

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Travelers leaving Comic-Con International in San Diego last weekend were in for a rude shock after United Airlines said that comic books were banned in their checked luggage.



United Airlines claimed it was a Transportation Security Administration or TSA-mandated rule for all airlines operating out of San Diego over this weekend.



'The restriction on checking comic books applies to all airlines operating out of San Diego this weekend and is set by the TSA,' the airline said on Twitter.



However, the TSA denied the existence of such a rule, saying that all books were fine in both checked and carry-on baggage.



The TSA replied in a tweet, 'Pls note there are no TSA restrictions on checking comic books or any other types of books.'



United Airlines later issued a statement, saying, 'While TSA is recommending that customers keep their comic books in their carry-on bags, there are no restrictions on packing them in checked luggage. We misunderstood TSA's instructions and regret any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.'



United Airlines may have apparently referenced to a TSA blog post in 2016, when it advised Comic-Con travelers to 'pack items such as stacks of brochures and assorted comic books in your carry-on bag.'



The TSA added that packing these items in checked bags often causes alarms, leading to bag searches that can cause a significant slowdown in the screening process. This could lead to delays and bags possibly missing their flights.



