NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), engaged in the building of life sciences businesses and technologies, today announced that, in cooperation with its licensor Ice + Jam LLC ("Ice + Jam"), it is working with New Jersey based Cosmetics R & D Laboratory, Ariel Laboratories ("Ariel Labs"), to reformulate its proprietary Cupuacu Lip Balm Product (Branded as: "HerMan"). In preparation for its anticipated Autumn 2017 commercial product launch, Tauriga has prioritized this laboratory work aimed at improving the texture and viscosity of the underlying Cupuacu Butter lip treatment. As previously disclosed on June 16, 2017, Tauriga and Ice + Jam have already incorporated the new and improved label design and graphics for the packaging of the HerMan product. The Company is hopeful that it can produce samples of the Final product within the next 6-8 weeks and then obtain some feedback from potential retailers and customers.

Also as previously disclosed during late June 2017, the Company expects that an initial inventory base of 10,000-15,000 units with completed display cases will be available for the contemplated product launch.

From a composition analysis, HerMan is primarily composed of the compound Theobroma Grandiflorium ("Cupuacu Butter" or "Superfruit") to leverage the potential benefits that have been well documented historically (see paragraph directly below). The Reformulation process specifically addresses the following two issues: maintaining a formula as close as possible to 100% Cupaucu Butter and preventing the drying out of the product in the tube (package). This will be accomplished through testing the product with various natural Emollients -- to determine the best way to maintain the Superfruit's natural state and texture.

Cupuacu Butter is derived from the fruit of the Cupuacu Tree; a tropical rainforest tree related to Cacao (the base of chocolate production). Common throughout the Amazon basin (South America), it is widely cultivated in the jungles of Colombia, Bolivia and Peru and in the north of Brazil, with the largest production in Pará, followed by Amazonas, Rondônia and Acre. Cupuacu Butter is a good, plant, alternative to lanolin, offering the capacity to attract 240% more water allowing it to function much more effectively as a skin hydrator and moisturizer. In addition though it's not recognized as an SPF (Sun Protection Factor), Cupuacu Butter is well known for its ability to absorb damaging UVA / UVB rays ("Ultra Violet Rays") for natural sun protection.

Tauriga's Chief Executive Officer Seth M. Shaw expressed, "The Company is most concerned with creating a final product of outstanding quality that the potential customers can enjoy. Both Tauriga and Ice + Jam are working diligently towards the goals of both a timely and successful commercial product launch planned for mid-late Autumn 2017. There will be continual updates as things progress over the next several months."

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) is a fully reporting life sciences company engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies that may help individuals who are affected by muscle tension. The Company has already identified potential products and technologies of interest and is actively working towards the goal of creating an innovative product line to launch the business activities of ColluMauxil Therapeutics LLC (The Company's previously announced new planned wholly owned subsidiary). The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments. The Company is also prosecuting (as Plaintiff) its ongoing malpractice lawsuit against its predecessor audit firm, for which it's seeking monetary damages in excess of $4,500,000 USD.

ABOUT ICE + JAM LLC

Ice + Jam LLC is a fast growing cosmetics products firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Ice + Jam LLC fuses bold color & luxe ingredients with a dash of wit to create rule-breaking beauty products with one goal in mind: empower your lips. Founded in June 2013 by Ivy Evans & Jamie A. Murphy, Ice + Jam harnesses their industry experience, passion and creativity into a beauty brand that's all about being crazy, clever and confident. It's time to put your best lip forward with Ice + Jam's unreal lip-plumper and bold, long-lasting colors.

The company's website: (www.iceandjam.com)

