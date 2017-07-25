sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.07.2017 | 17:01
PR Newswire

Global Network Analyzers Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Rapid Advances in Wireless Technologies

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Network Analyzers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global network analyzers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Network Analyzers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is demand for outsourcing. The evolution of technologies from LTE to LTE-A has increased the need for testing frequencies for checking the quality of the cellular network. The quality testing of network (RF) signal will increase the demand for network analyzers to ensure the enhancement of services and connectivity.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rapid advances in wireless technologies. The escalating volume of data consumption worldwide has led to the rapid adoption of LTE wireless networks such as 4G and LTE-A. Moreover, the growing number of global commercial networks has made LTE the fastest developing mobile technology. Specific bands that have been designated for LTE differ from carrier to carrier. The use of multiple widely spaced bands leads to a LTE and 3G interference from different RF sources.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is need for high measurement capabilities. One of the major challenges faced by the global network analyzers market is the need for high investments. The continuous change in capabilities, such as calibration/compensation capabilities, impedance analysis capability, interconnect analysis capability, as well as pulsed RF measurement capability, has compelled companies to invest more to adopt these capabilities and, thereby compete in the market.

Key vendors

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Rohde & Schwarz
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Advantest Corporation
  • Teledyne LeCroy

Other prominent vendors

  • Good Will Instrument
  • National Instruments
  • Anritsu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/267nx8/global_network

