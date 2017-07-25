Global Planting Equipment Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Contract Farming has been Dragging Attention

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Planting Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Planting Equipment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.31 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased government subsidies had provided valid opportunities, contract farming has been dragging attention, recent technological developments in planting equipment and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Design the market is categorized into automatic and mechanical. Depending on Type the market is segmented by air seeders, planters, seed drills and other types. Segmenting on Crop Type, market is segmented by cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and other crop types.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Increased Government subsidies had provided valid opportunities



Contract Farming has been dragging attention



Recent Technological Developments in Planting Equipment

AGCO Corporation

Bourgault Industries Ltd.

Buhler Industries Inc.

Case IH

Davimac

Deere & Company

Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.

Kubota

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M)

Morris Industries Ltd.

Same Deutz-Fahr S.P.A.

Seed Hawk Inc.

Seedmaster Manufacturing Inc.

Stara S/A Industria De Implementos Agricolas.



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Planting Equipment Market, By Design



5 Planting Equipment Market, By Type



6 Planting Equipment Market, By Crop Type



7 Planting Equipment Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kl33m9/global_planting

